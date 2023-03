The grassy riverbanks in the Coller State Wildlife Area attract elk, deer and moose in winter. You can see bighorn sheep throughout the year on the south-facing Palisade cliffs extending from the Coller State Wildlife Area to Wagon Wheel Gap. At the gap, golden eagles soar above the cliff faces and fish the Rio Grande.

From South Fork, follow Hwy 149 toward Creede for about 7 miles, where there’s a sign on the left; turn there and you enter the area after a couple hundred yards.