Part of the La Garita Wilderness, the dramatic stone formations of the Wheeler Geologic Area were carved by wind and rain into volcanic tuff framed by evergreen forest. Rocks resemble rows of sharp animal teeth, and bear names like City of Gnomes, White-Shrouded Ghosts and Dante’s Lost Souls. It's a spectacular and fairly strenuous full-day hike in a remote setting at 11,000ft near the Continental Divide.

Wheeler is accessible by hiking (7 miles) or via a grueling 14-mile 4WD road from Creede.