The Red Ryder’s image might be lost on today’s whippersnappers, but Fred Harman’s comic book hero was born in Pagosa Springs, and today Harman’s home is a small museum. It’s a kitschy and off-beat roadside attraction, but Harman himself is often on hand to show you around his studio.

Pagosa Springs’ biggest annual event is the Red Ryder Roundup, a carnival with a rodeo and art show that ends in fireworks. It’s held near 4th of July.