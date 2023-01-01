Jicarilla Apache Indian Reservation

The Apache were relatively late arrivals in the Southwest, migrating in small bands from the north to reach the region around the 14th century, at much the same time as the related Navajo. Centuries of alternating conflict and cooperation with the Pueblo peoples already living here ensued. Indeed, the name ‘Apache’ possibly comes from the Zuni word for enemy, apachu.

The current name of the Jicarilla people (pronounced hic-a-ree-ya) means 'little basket' in Spanish. reflecting their great skill in basket weaving. Apache crafts generally draw visitors to the 1360-sq-mile reservation.

Tiny Dulce, on Hwy 64 in the northern part of the reservation, is the tribal capital. Unlike most reservations, alcohol is available. No permits or fees are needed to drive through, and photography is permitted. The Little Beaver Celebration, which includes a rodeo, powwow and pony race, is held the third weekend of July.