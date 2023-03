Pilsen's art galleries are known collectively as the Chicago Arts District. There are 20 or so studios, and they tend to be small, artist-run spaces with erratic hours. Many cluster around 18th and Halsted Sts. The best time to visit is on Second Fridays, when the galleries stay open from 6pm to 10pm on the second Friday of each month and welcome patrons with free wine, snacks, and freshly hung paintings and photos.

Pick up a map at the office at 1945 S Halsted St.