This odd, mod building is where Poetry magazine is published. The reading room makes a nice refuge from inclement weather. Pop in and grab a book or journal to read on the low-slung couches. Well-known poets do readings here. The website offers a free downloadable audio tour of iconic city sites matched with the poetry they inspired.
Poetry Foundation
Chicago
