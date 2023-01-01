Chicago Children's Museum

Designed to challenge the imaginations of toddlers to 10-year-olds, this colorful museum near Navy Pier's main entrance gives young visitors enough hands-on exhibits to keep them climbing and creating for hours. Among the favorites, Dinosaur Expedition explores the world of paleontology and lets kids excavate ‘bones.’ They can also climb a ropey schooner; get wet in Waterways (and learn about hydroelectric power); and use real tools to build things in the Tinkering Lab.

There are reduced ticket prices on Thursday evenings (4pm to 8pm), when it costs $15 for up to four people. The museum is free for kids aged 15 and under on the first Sunday of the month.