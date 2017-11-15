Welcome to Napa & Sonoma Wine Country
There are over 900 wineries in Napa and Sonoma Counties, but it’s quality, not quantity, that distinguishes the region – especially in Napa, which competes with France and doubles as an outpost of San Francisco’s top-end culinary scene. Sonoma prides itself on agricultural diversity, with goat's-cheese farms, you-pick-'em orchards and roadside fruit stands. Plan to get lost on back roads, and, as you picnic atop sun-dappled hillsides, grab a hunk of earth and know firsthand the thing of greatest meaning in Wine Country.
Napa Valley Hot-Air-Balloon Ride
Meet your guide inside Domaine Chandon Winery in the heart of Napa Valley, and start your sunrise hot-air-balloon experience with a pre-flight snack of coffee, tea, orange juice, and pastries. Then, head out to the launch field with your group to watch your brightly colored balloon inflate. Listen to a comprehensive safety briefing, and then step inside your balloon’s basket with your expert pilot. Each basket holds a maximum of 16 people, and there’s plenty of room for you to sightsee comfortably as you soar up and away.Have your camera ready to capture bird’s-eye views of Napa Valley’s rolling hills as you softly glide through the early morning skies. As you pass over pristine vineyards, your pilot talks to you about Napa’s captivating landscape. Hear how the vines change from emerald green to a rusty gold according to season, and learn about the different wineries in the area below you.After approximately an hour in the air, your pilot gives you instructions for a smooth landing. Once back on the ground, make your way back to Domaine Chandon Winery, and sit down inside its prestigious restaurant for your lavish breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, and cottage potatoes. Fruit salad and muffins, as well as coffee, tea, and orange juice are also included.Relax while enjoying this classic American buffet breakfast and, after receiving your souvenir photo, toast your group with a glass of sparkling Domain Chandon wine — it’s the perfect way to celebrate your Napa Valley balloon flight.
Napa Valley Wine Train with Lunch
Meet in the vibrant Oxbow district of downtown Napa and hop aboard the famous Napa Valley Wine Train. This meticulously restored antique train takes you on a relaxing, scenic 3-hour round-trip ride through stunning Napa Valley. Sit back and soak in impeccable views of Napa’s gorgeous vineyards as you travel north to the quaint village of St Helena, passing the towns of Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford along the way. When your eyes aren't pasted to the large viewing windows offering stunning vistas, you’re encouraged to explore this unique train during your journey – you may even visit the kitchen car to watch the head chefs work their magic while preparing your gourmet meal.Choose from a fresh, seasonal menu, and enjoy a delicious meal prepared to your specifications (see Itinerary for a sample menu). This highly acclaimed restaurant prides itself in using fresh ingredients and sustainable produce, as well as humanely raised meats and line-caught or farmed fish. Before or after your meal, head to the lounge car to enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine from the bar (own expense) and lounge on the loveseats.You will be placed in either first or second seating:First Seating Section. In this seating section, enjoy soup or salad followed by your choice of main course on your ride to St Helena. Top off your unique dining experience with coffee and dessert in one of the lounge cars during your return trip to Napa. Second Seating Section. In this seating section, you’ll be served appetizers on your ride up to St Helena; on your return trip, dine on soup or salad and then enjoy your choice of main course followed by dessert.
Napa Valley Wine Train with Wine Tasting, Lunch, Vineyard Tour
Board the Napa Valley Wine Train in Downtown Napa and travel north through gorgeous Napa Valley. As you admire views of wine country, you'll be served a gourmet 3-course meal prepared to your specifications. The highly acclaimed onboard restaurant prides itself in using fresh ingredients and sustainable produce, as well as humanely raised meats and line-caught or farmed fish (see below for a sample menu).You have the choice of three itinerary options, listed below. Please check in 30 minutes prior to boarding. All transfers and tastings are included.
Napa Valley Wine Tour - Small Group
After you’ve visited your first two Napa Valley wineries, your limousine tour continues with a wine country lunch in a hidden-gem location, which may be among vineyards, garden terraces or in a wine cellar, depending on the weather. Indulge in a picnic catered by a famous local 4-star restaurant. The delicious and hearty lunches are served family style, allowing everyone to pick and choose from a delicious variety of sandwiches, side salads and desserts. Don't forget to wash down lunch with a glass of Napa Valley wine.After lunch, visit two more hand-picked wineries in Napa Valley. This tour is great for first-timers, but is also ideal for the repeat Napa visitor, as the itinerary changes daily based on your group’s unique dynamic and previous tasting experiences (see Itinerary section below for a sample of wineries). To allow for maximum flexibility, tasting fees (ranging from 20-30 USD per winery) are not included in the price of the tour.Throughout the tour, you will learn about the local history and geography that makes Napa famous among wine lovers and foodies worldwide. As you travel from winery to winery, take pictures of the valley’s idyllic scenery, unique artwork, beautiful landscaping and charming architecture.ItineraryThe tour itinerary changes daily based on the group’s unique dynamics and previous tasting experiences. Specific winery requests are not guaranteed, however your tour guide will make the final decision of which wineries to visit after input has been received from the group, therefore making it semi-customized. Your tour guide will ask you about the styles of wines you typically enjoy, as well as any main winery features that are of most importance (i.e - winemaking tours, vineyard tours, unique architecture, wine caves, historic properties, etc.)
Safari West Sonoma Admission and Jeep Tour
In a region known for high-end wine and sophisticated food, Safari West offers one of the most family-friendly activities in wine country, so bring your kids along! When you arrive at the preserve, about a 20-minute drive north of downtown Santa Rosa, meet your safari guide and hop in your open-air Jeep to begin your wildlife tour of the ‘Sonoma Serengeti.’ For three hours, explore the 400-acre (162-hectare) preserve both in the Jeep and on foot, and travel over rugged dirt roads in search of exotic animals. During the tour, your guide will tell you all about the wildlife at the preserve, including endangered species such as the Cape buffalo, springbok, blue wildebeest and red lechwe (a type of antelope). Learn how Safari West works to promote conservation of these beautiful wild animals. On your drive, pass by herds of African animals including gazelles, zebras, oryx, antelopes and — everyone’s favorite — giraffes, who may just come right up to the Jeep to look you in the eye. Then, hop out of your vehicle with your guide to walk for roughly 30 to 45 minutes. Admire flamingos and other colorful birds in the open-air aviary, observe cheetahs up close, check out the residents of Lemur Island, and laugh at the antics of the monkeys. When your tour ends, take some time to browse the gift shop for souvenirs such as jewelry, T-shirts and African art. You can also have lunch or dinner at the on-site Savannah Cafe (own expense; see the Exclusions for more details).Please provide your contact information (i.e. 'on the road' contact number) at time booking.
Private Sonoma and Napa Wine Tour from San Francisco
Our wine tour guide will arrive in a black on black luxury SUV at a predetermined location to pick up guests up to 7 people. We provide the option of guests enjoying a bottle of wine on us, at the beginning of the tour. Otherwise the bottle of wine we provide for the tour will be saved as a gift at the end of the tour. If you are unsure of which wineries to visit, there are predetermined lists of our top picks available, and we can accommodate your specific desired wine type. You may also provide us with their own list of preferred wineries to visit on the 8 hour tour although there may be additional tasting fees.Immediately from the pick up location we will begin our journey into Sonoma and Napa and stop at up to 5 wineries to enjoy tastings, foods, scenery and ambiance. At each winery, your chauffeur will drop guests off at the front door/entrance for as long as desired by the guest party.Once called upon via text or phone call, the chauffeur will pick up guests where they were dropped off, and move on to the next winery destination. At any point during the trip, guests may ask to stop for lunch or dinner, so long as it is done within the 8 hour time frame (including the pick up and drop off time duration). Guests will be safely transported either back to the original pick up location, or another location specified by the guest group.The guest group will also receive up to 2 bottles of red or white wine, as a gift!(Please note, free wine tastings are available from a tour providers winery list. If guests wish to have free wine tastings as a priority, guests must choose wineries from a select list provided to them. Please clarify after time of booking your group's preferences.)Below is list of just some of the wineries we may visit. Frogs Leap Jacuzzi Domaine Carneros Gloria Ferrer V. Sattui Winery Peju Province Winery Castello Di Amarosa Caymus Nickel & Nickel Andretti Winery Stag's Leap Opus One Winery Paraduxx Chimney Rock Winery Ram's Gate Del Dotto Far Niente Sterling Winery Cline Cellars Gundlach & Bundschu Ledson Winery Benzinger Winery Mumm Napa