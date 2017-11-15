Private Sonoma and Napa Wine Tour from San Francisco

Our wine tour guide will arrive in a black on black luxury SUV at a predetermined location to pick up guests up to 7 people. We provide the option of guests enjoying a bottle of wine on us, at the beginning of the tour. Otherwise the bottle of wine we provide for the tour will be saved as a gift at the end of the tour. If you are unsure of which wineries to visit, there are predetermined lists of our top picks available, and we can accommodate your specific desired wine type. You may also provide us with their own list of preferred wineries to visit on the 8 hour tour although there may be additional tasting fees.Immediately from the pick up location we will begin our journey into Sonoma and Napa and stop at up to 5 wineries to enjoy tastings, foods, scenery and ambiance. At each winery, your chauffeur will drop guests off at the front door/entrance for as long as desired by the guest party.Once called upon via text or phone call, the chauffeur will pick up guests where they were dropped off, and move on to the next winery destination. At any point during the trip, guests may ask to stop for lunch or dinner, so long as it is done within the 8 hour time frame (including the pick up and drop off time duration). Guests will be safely transported either back to the original pick up location, or another location specified by the guest group.The guest group will also receive up to 2 bottles of red or white wine, as a gift!(Please note, free wine tastings are available from a tour providers winery list. If guests wish to have free wine tastings as a priority, guests must choose wineries from a select list provided to them. Please clarify after time of booking your group's preferences.)Below is list of just some of the wineries we may visit. Frogs Leap Jacuzzi Domaine Carneros Gloria Ferrer V. Sattui Winery Peju Province Winery Castello Di Amarosa Caymus Nickel & Nickel Andretti Winery Stag's Leap Opus One Winery Paraduxx Chimney Rock Winery Ram's Gate Del Dotto Far Niente Sterling Winery Cline Cellars Gundlach & Bundschu Ledson Winery Benzinger Winery Mumm Napa