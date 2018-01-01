Welcome to Volcano

One of the fading plaques in Volcano, 12 miles upstream from Sutter Creek, tellingly calls it a place of ‘quiet history.’ Even though the little L-shaped village on the bank of Sutter Creek yielded tons of gold and a Civil War battle, today it slumbers away in remote solitude. Only a smattering of patinated bronze monuments and some characterfully battered buildings attest to Volcano’s lively past.

