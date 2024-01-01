Willow Creek China Flat Museum

North Coast & Redwoods

Pop over to this museum to take in its persuasive Bigfoot collection. Footprints, handprints, hair…it has all kinds of goodies to substantiate the ole boy’s existence. In fact, the namesake Bigfoot Scenic Byway (Hwy 96) starts here and heads north, winding through breathtaking mountain and river country.

