Pop over to this museum to take in its persuasive Bigfoot collection. Footprints, handprints, hair…it has all kinds of goodies to substantiate the ole boy’s existence. In fact, the namesake Bigfoot Scenic Byway (Hwy 96) starts here and heads north, winding through breathtaking mountain and river country.
Willow Creek China Flat Museum
North Coast & Redwoods
29.27 MILES
A 67-acre old-growth redwood grove is a surprising green gem in the middle of a residential neighborhood. It has biking and hiking trails, a children’s…
Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary
24.73 MILES
On the shores of Humboldt Bay, this sanctuary has 5 miles of walking and biking trails, plus outstanding birding. The Redwood Region Audubon Society…
29.56 MILES
The best community historical museum on this stretch of the coast houses a set of typically musty relics – needlework hankies and paintings of the area’s…
23.75 MILES
The university on the northeastern side of town holds the Campus Center for Appropriate Technology (CCAT), a world leader in developing sustainable…
29.08 MILES
Of Eureka’s fine Victorian buildings, the most famous is the ornate 1880s home of lumber baron William Carson. It took 100 men two years to build. Today…
24.23 MILES
This handsome 1915 building was designed by a well known San Francisco architect of the time, W H Weeks. Built as a hotel, the first guests were…
29.81 MILES
Come see the fanciful, astounding, human-powered contraptions used in the annual Kinetic Grand Championship race from Arcata to Ferndale. Shaped like…
Romano Gabriel Wooden Sculpture Garden
29.58 MILES
The coolest thing to gawk at downtown is this collection of whimsical outsider art that’s enclosed by aging glass. For 30 years, wooden characters in…
