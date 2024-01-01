HSU Telonicher Marine Laboratory

North Coast & Redwoods

LoginSave

Near Edwards St, this marine lab has a self-guided tour that leads to a touch tank, several aquariums (look for the red octopus) and an enormous whale jaw. You can join a naturalist on tide-pooling expeditions (per person $3, minimum $20). Guided tours are by appointment; make reservations two weeks ahead.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Male or bull Roosevelt elk (Cervus canadensis roosevelti) browsing on grasses near Fern Canyon in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, California

    Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park

    24.84 MILES

    Famous for some of the world's best virgin redwood groves and unspoiled coastline, this 14,000-acre section of Redwood National & State Parks has…

  • Hiking through the Redwood forest.

    Redwood National Park

    16.43 MILES

    This park is the southernmost of a patchwork of state and federally administered lands under the umbrella of Redwood National & State Parks. After picking…

  • Tourists walk across a bridge on the Redwood Sky Walk in the Sequoia Park Zoo.

    Sequoia Park

    19.49 MILES

    A 67-acre old-growth redwood grove is a surprising green gem in the middle of a residential neighborhood. It has biking and hiking trails, a children’s…

  • Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge

    Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge

    23.58 MILES

    This pristine wildlife refuge protects wetland habitats for more than 200 species of resident birds and their feathered friends migrating annually along…

  • Patrick's Point State Park

    Patrick's Point State Park

    5.25 MILES

    Coastal bluffs jut out to sea at this 640-acre state park, where sandy beaches abut rocky headlands. Easy access to dramatic coastline makes this is a…

  • Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary

    Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary

    13.73 MILES

    On the shores of Humboldt Bay, this sanctuary has 5 miles of walking and biking trails, plus outstanding birding. The Redwood Region Audubon Society…

  • Clarke Historical Museum

    Clarke Historical Museum

    17.63 MILES

    The best community historical museum on this stretch of the coast houses a set of typically musty relics – needlework hankies and paintings of the area’s…

  • Humboldt State University

    Humboldt State University

    13.35 MILES

    The university on the northeastern side of town holds the Campus Center for Appropriate Technology (CCAT), a world leader in developing sustainable…

View more attractions

Nearby North Coast & Redwoods attractions

1. Trinidad Museum

0.38 MILES

This small museum is a good place to learn about the indigenous communities of California's northern coast with a sizable collection of Yurok baskets and…

2. Patrick's Point State Park

5.25 MILES

Coastal bluffs jut out to sea at this 640-acre state park, where sandy beaches abut rocky headlands. Easy access to dramatic coastline makes this is a…

3. Humboldt State University

13.35 MILES

The university on the northeastern side of town holds the Campus Center for Appropriate Technology (CCAT), a world leader in developing sustainable…

4. Minor Theatre

13.4 MILES

This 1914 movie theater is reputed to be the oldest in the US. It reopened under independent ownership in 2016 after a period of closure and now screens…

5. Hotel Arcata

13.47 MILES

This handsome 1915 building was designed by a well known San Francisco architect of the time, W H Weeks. Built as a hotel, the first guests were…

6. Jacoby’s Storehouse

13.52 MILES

Across from Arcata Plaza, the creaking halls of this 1857 mercantile building have received a handsome upgrade and now lead to restaurants, some tasteful…

7. Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary

13.73 MILES

On the shores of Humboldt Bay, this sanctuary has 5 miles of walking and biking trails, plus outstanding birding. The Redwood Region Audubon Society…

8. Redwood National Park

16.43 MILES

This park is the southernmost of a patchwork of state and federally administered lands under the umbrella of Redwood National & State Parks. After picking…