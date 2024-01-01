HSU Telonicher Marine Laboratory

Near Edwards St, this marine lab has a self-guided tour that leads to a touch tank, several aquariums (look for the red octopus) and an enormous whale jaw. You can join a naturalist on tide-pooling expeditions (per person $3, minimum $20). Guided tours are by appointment; make reservations two weeks ahead.
