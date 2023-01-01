In the waters of Jade Cove in 1971, local divers recovered a 9000lb jade boulder that measured 8ft long and was valued at $180,000. People still comb the beach today. Jade is black or blue-green and looks dull until you dip it in water; the best time to find it is during low tide or after a big storm. Trails down to the water start from several mostly unmarked roadside pull-offs immediately south of Plaskett Creek Campground.

Keep an eye out for hang gliders flying in for a movie-worthy landing on the beach.