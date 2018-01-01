Welcome to Tiburon
The central part of town is comprised of Tiburon Blvd, Juanita Lane and charming Main St. Main St, which is also known as Ark Row, is where the old houseboats have taken root on dry land and metamorphosed into classy shops and boutiques.
Top experiences in Tiburon
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Tiburon activities
San Francisco Bay Cruise
Sunset Bay Cruise:With live commentary by the captain and cool background music, this cruise is a wonderful way to explore San Francisco Bay at twilight during late March through early November.As the sun begins to set over the Marin Headlands, you'll cruise past Alcatraz, Angel Island and the shorelines of Tiburon, Belvedere and Sausalito. Watch the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean as you sail west toward the Golden Gate Bridge. On your way back to Fisherman's Wharf you'll see many more famous sights, including the Presidio, the Marina District and Fort Mason.During your sunset or twilight cruise, head to the light appetizer buffet to enjoy spinach puff pastry rolls; roast beef sliders; crudités and an antipasto patter; chicken curry wrap; sliced fruit and gourmet cheeses and a cookie platter. You can purchase more drinks at the full bar on board. All cruise vessels offer indoor and outdoor seating, and restrooms. There is no assigned seating or formal dress required, come as you are for an evening of relaxed sunset sailing! Vessels operate on bio-diesel, a renewable energy source.Twilight Cruise:In the winter, the cruise changes its itinerary to make the most of the spectacular city lights view of San Francisco. As the sun sets over the horizon, you'll sail past San Francisco's modern skyscrapers, historic landmarks, the infamous island of Alcatraz and both the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge.Your evening of breathtaking San Francisco views will be accompanied with live guitar entertainment, hearty buffet of sandwiches, salads, dessert, and a beverage from the bar.Whether you are enjoying the skyline views from the ship's heated indoor spaces or out on the outdoor viewing decks, the city lights are an unmissable San Francisco attraction.Click on the 'View Additional Info' link to view the cruise route map
San Francisco Vista Grande Helicopter Tour
You will be picked up from a central San Francisco meeting point and taken to the heliport to board a Bell Jet Helicopter for take-off on an exciting San Francisco Helicopter Tour.An accompanying musical soundtrack is choreographed to the flight, along with spontaneous narration by your professionally trained pilot. View the hills of San Francisco where you can see famous districts such as the Castro, the Mission, Pacific Heights, Chinatown and the Presidio. Flying over San Francisco you will get a unique perspective of the city skyline, including AT&T Park - Home of the SF Giants, Coit Tower at the top of Telegraph Hill and the financial district with the famous Transamerica Pyramid.On this 56-mile (90-kilometer) helicopter flight (25-30 minutes), you will see many of the well-known San Francisco Bay landmarks from the air such as the Ferry Building, Alcatraz Island, the Bay Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf and of course, the Golden Gate Bridge.Fly north to take in the Marin Headlands and California's craggy Pacific Coastline. You will also see the artist town of Sausalito, the sleepy town of Tiburon, and the former immigration station of Angel Island - the "Ellis Island of the West".
San Francisco Dinner Dance Cruise
The magic begins the moment you step aboard. The evening starts with cocktails on deck (additional charge) and continues in style with your sit-down dinner consisting of delicious appetizer, salad, choice of main course and dessert. After dinner, the live band will strike up and play a wide variety of music, including top 40 and classic hits to tempt you onto the dance floor.While dining and dancing you'll cruise in style past San Francisco's famous sights, including Alcatraz, Angel Island, Tiburon and Sausalito. The highlight of the evening comes as you cruise under the magnificent Golden Gate Bridge, before the cruise circles back towards the Bay Bridge to reach San Francisco's picturesque piers and city skyline.Window Seating and Champagne Upgrade: Elevate your experience to an enchanted evening with guaranteed window seating and a bottle of champagne for two. Admire the best views of San Francisco Bay and the city while you dine in luxury. Celebrate a special occasion or simply toast a romantic evening with champagne. With this Viator only dining package, you can make this truly an evening to remember!See sample menu in Itinerary below:
San Francisco Golden Gate Seaplane Tour
The Golden Gate Seaplane Tour will fly you directly out to the Pacific Coast and south to the Golden Gate Bridge. After flying over the bridge, you'll continue your flight over the Financial District and Downtown San Francisco, along the waterfront, Fisherman's Wharf and Pier 39, then north to Alcatraz, around Angel Island and along the picturesque towns of Tiburon, Belvedere and Sausalito. The flight lasts approximately 30 minutes and offers a great balance of sights from Marin to San Francisco. Seaplanes are ideal for sightseeing and photography. Their high wings and large view windows present panoramic views and unrivaled photo opportunities. Experienced, knowledgeable pilots will point out landmarks as you cruise by at a leisurely pace. Sausalito, a quiet, charming seaside town, is often compared to those found in the Mediterranean. Conclude your trip by spending time in Sausalito browsing the quaint shops, or ask your pilot about returning by ferry to San Francisco. Your magical ride above the most spectacular scenery in the world awaits! Every seat booked is guaranteed a window seat.
San Francisco Seaplane Flight and Alcatraz Tour
Seaplane tour (morning or afternoon):Your 30-minute seaplane flight departs from Sausalito, the postcard-perfect village across the bay from San Francisco. You'll take the provided shuttle from Pier 39. Choose a morning or afternoon flight, depending on the date you select upon booking, leaving you time for the Alcatraz portion of your day.When you arrive, meet your experienced, friendly pilot and hop inside your 6-passenger seaplane, which provides large windows and high wings so you can enjoy great views and photo ops. Take off, soaring out to the Marin Headlands and the Pacific Coast and then back across the Golden Gate Bridge. Fly over the San Francisco Financial District, along the Embarcadero, past Fisherman’s Wharf and Pier 39, and over to Alcatraz. Zoom across Angel Island and past the waterfront towns of Tiburon and Belvedere before splashing down to Sausalito for an exciting water landing.Spend time shopping or eating in Sausalito, if you wish, before heading back to San Francisco by shuttle.Alcatraz tour (morning or afternoon):Depending on the chosen time of your seaplane flight, you may tour Alcatraz in the morning or afternoon. Ferries to Alcatraz Island depart from Pier 33, which is a short walk along the Embarcadero from Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf. (Note: If the Alcatraz portion of your tour takes place before the seaplane portion, you must pick up your ticket at Pier 39.)Step aboard the ferry and enjoy the ride across San Francisco Bay, soaking up the panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge and city skyline along the way. The Alcatraz walking tour is independent and audio-guided, so when you arrive, just pick up your headset and begin your on-foot exploration of the historic prison. Cellhouse — the Alcatraz award-winning audio tour — provides fascinating narration about life inside the world’s most notorious penitentiary, including stories from former inmates themselves. Enter a real cell, see where prisoners ate and spent their time, and learn about the legendary criminals who ended up there such as Al Capone, George ‘Machine Gun’ Kelly and Robert Franklin Stroud. When you’re ready, leave the island at your leisure; ferries depart every 30 to 40 minutes to return you to Pier 33.
San Francisco to Sausalito Golden Gate Bridge Guided Bike Tour
Starting at Fisherman’s Wharf in the morning or afternoon, get outfitted with your bike and helmet, receive a safety orientation, and get an overview of the bike route to Sausalito and Tiburon, in case you want to continue riding after your tour. Your bike comes fully equipped with a helmet, lock, bike bell, handlebar bag, rear rack for bags and purses, custom city map and detailed route suggestions. The tour is 8 miles (13 km) and lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours; you’ll make some informational and photo stops along the way, so actual ride time is about 1.5 hours.Following your guide, set off on a mostly flat bike path through the Marina, past the Palace of Fine Arts and Crissy Field and through the historic Presidio. Hear stories about the history of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge and capture the scenery on camera during rest stops. Savor the excitement as you pedal onto the Golden Gate Bridge! Cycle along a designated bike path and pause to soak in a panorama of San Francisco Bay, dotted by Alcatraz Island with the stunning San Francisco skyline in the distance. Reaching the end of the bridge, cruise 10 minutes downhill into the charming bayside town of Sausalito, where your tour concludes. Here you can lock up your bike, enjoy a meal at a waterfront restaurant, pop into the charming boutiques scattered throughout town, or continue riding up to Tiburon, a nearby peninsula town with more fantastic dining, shopping and views.Ride back to San Francisco whenever you please, or take your bike onto the ferry and cruise back to San Francisco on what’s considered one of the most scenic ferry rides in the world. Return your bike upon arrival, or take advantage of the 24-hour rental to cross off more San Francisco attractions on your sightseeing list.