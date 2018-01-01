Welcome to The Peninsula
Don’t bother looking for Silicon Valley on the map – you won’t find it. Because silicon chips form the basis of modern microcomputers, and the Santa Clara Valley – stretching from Palo Alto through Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Cupertino to San Jose – is thought of as the birthplace of the microcomputer, it's nicknamed ‘Silicon Valley.’ It’s hard to imagine that even after WWII this was still a wide expanse of orchards and farms.
Further west, the 70-mile stretch of coastal Hwy 1 from San Francisco to Santa Cruz is one of California's most bewitching oceanside drives. For the most part, it's winding, two-lane blacktop, passing beach after beach.
Yosemite National Park and Giant Sequoias Trip from San Jose
In the late morning, enter Yosemite National Park where you'll take a guided walk. Visit the Tuolumne Grove (weather permitting) and be amazed by the size of the redwood trees in Yosemite's largest grove. Let the serene surroundings of the forest recharge your energy. Stop at the “Fallen Monarch” and "Grizzly Giant" and walk through the “California Tunnel Tree” to get a close-up look at Mother Nature's wonders.Continue your journey through Yosemite with a stop at Inspiration Point for a bird’s-eye view of the whole valley. Gaze up at the massive granite formations of Half Dome and El Capitan, watch for rock climbers as they daringly make their way to the summit. In the springtime, marvel at the tallest waterfall in the park, Yosemite Falls.After, you may explore Yosemite Valley on your own. For lunch, enjoy a picnic next to the Merced River or visit one of the restaurants at Yosemite Lodge (own expense). With an additional 1 – 1.5 hours of free time to spend, you can engage in a variety of activities available within the park. Hike to one of Yosemite's waterfalls and perhaps spot a black bear; rent bikes for a leisurely cycle on the flat bike paths throughout the valley; cool off in lovely river pools in summer; or simply relax at the Valley Visitor Center or peruse the Ansel Adams Gallery — sure to inspire any amateur photographer. When it's time to head back to San Francisco, sit back and enjoy the scenic ride through the Sierra Nevada and into the sunset.Please note: The weather in Yosemite is highly variable and includes rain and snow in winter and high temperatures in summer. The itinerary may be adapted to make the most of Yosemite during different seasons and times of the year.The Giant Sequoias are best visited between May and October. During the rest of the year, snow and ice conditions may prevent access to roads and trails. In this event, other activities may be substituted in its place.
Beginner Outdoor Rock Climbing
Never tried climbing before? Curious? Perhaps you’ve climbed a few times in a gym and want to try the real thing? Discover what outdoor rock climbing is all about in this 4-hour clinic designed for the beginning rock climber. No climbing experience is necessary. In our level 1 class, getting you up your first few rock climbs is the goal. Additionally, we’ll share the sense of adventure that drives our guides’ passion for the sport, and provide you with the most enjoyable first day of climbing possible. We’ll begin with a short introduction to climbing gear and safety that includes teaching basic commands and climber tie-in knots. Then we’ll spend the remainder of our time climbing!This is a great opportunity to get exposure to outdoor climbing in a safe, supportive, fun and nurturing environment. We’ll take care of setting up the ropes and providing a safe, supportive environment for the beginning rock climber. You get to explore what it’s all about!The combination of Introduction to Climbing 1 & Climbing 2 is the ultimate introduction to outdoor rock climbing. Depending on your previous experience and your level of interest in pursuing climbing as a new hobby, you may consider taking both classes on the same day. Alternatively, take Climbing 1 to try it out, and return soon if you’ve gotten hooked on climbing.
San Jose Scavenger Hunt Adventure
The adventure begins outside the Children's Discovery Museum and take you through some of the best sights of the downtown area. Explore the history, see great outdoor art, experience the culture and other great sights as you find areas and things you never knew existed. Your Quest will challenge your team's brains as you find clues and solve puzzles based on the great city monuments, art and other interesting elements that you will find on your way. The tour requires approximately 2 miles of walking. The game software tracks team points and posts the final score to a city leaderboard for those with a competitive edge. Using a smart phone as “the guide” allows participants to start when they want and determine their own pace of play, leaving time to stop for a bite to eat or simply to enjoy the best of this great historic city. Great for families, friends and those ready to have fun on a scavenger hunt adventure! Please note that pricing is per individual but your team must book together. One voucher is valid for your team of 2-5 people.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Norman Y Mineta San Jose International Airport to San Jose City - One Way
Don’t exhaust yourself with delays and problems in public transport. Our driver will be waiting for you at the airport and will bring you to your location in San Jose quick and safe. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in San Jose city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph or the iconic Downtown San Jose. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in San Jose. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Norman Y Mineta San Jose International Airport to Mountain View City - One Way
Relax and enjoy while your private driver leads you the way to your location in Mountain View. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Mountain View city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Rengstorff House or the beautiful Shoreline Park. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Mountain View. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Norman Y Mineta San Jose International Airport to Union City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Union City. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. You will be awaited by your private driver in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. When your flight is delayed, do not worry, your driver will monitor your flight and be there when you arrive. He then will help you with your luggage and lead you to the car. Once you and the driver double-checked the location address you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Union City. Enjoy the drive past the famous Old Alvarado Park and the iconic Union City Town Hall while the driver takes you to your destination. To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Union City when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver.