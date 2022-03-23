This is the largest plaza in California, and the veritable center for politics, love and community in the Sonoma Valley. Smack in the center of the plaza,…
Sonoma
The town of Sonoma proper offers a wonderful base camp from which to explore the Valley of the Moon, and even all the way over to Napa.
The crown jewel of the town is the plaza – the largest town square in all of California – and the historic mission and adobe buildings that flank it. You can legally drink on the plaza – a rarity in California parks – but only between 11:30am and sunset. As you radiate out from here, there are wonderful tree-lined blocks with Victorians and a few inns.
Around town, there's a number of excellent eateries and tasting rooms, as well as a hodge-podge of fun drinking establishments where locals mix with tourists, games of pool are won and lost, and plans are hatched for the next day's excursions into the nearby countryside.
Explore Sonoma
- SSonoma Plaza
This is the largest plaza in California, and the veritable center for politics, love and community in the Sonoma Valley. Smack in the center of the plaza,…
- CCornerstone Sonoma
This roadside Wine Country marketplace showcases 25 walk-through (in some cases edible) gardens, along with a bunch of innovative and adorable shops, wine…
- VVallejo's Home
A half-mile northwest of the plaza, this lovely historical estate, also known as Lachryma Montis (Latin for ‘Tears of the Mountain’), was built in the…
- BBartholomew Park
The top near-town outdoors destination is 375-acre Bartholomew Park, off Castle Rd, where you can picnic beneath giant oaks and hike 2 miles of trails,…
- HHawkes
When you’re in downtown Sonoma and don’t feel like fighting traffic, Hawkes' refreshingly unfussy tasting room showcases meaty Cabernet Sauvignon from…
- SSonoma Valley Museum of Art
The 8000-sq-ft modern- and contemporary-art museum presents changing exhibitions by international and local artists, and focuses on building community…
- SSonoma State Historic Park
This park in Sonoma is comprised of multiple sites, most side by side. Founded in 1823, Mission San Francisco Solano anchors the plaza, and was the final…
- SSonoma Barracks
The adobe Sonoma Barracks was built by Vallejo between 1834 and 1841 to house Mexican troops. Today, interpretive displays describe life during the…
- MMission San Francisco Solano
At Sonoma Plaza’s northeast corner, the mission was built in 1823, partly to forestall Russians at Fort Ross from moving inland. This was the 21st and…
