The town of Sonoma proper offers a wonderful base camp from which to explore the Valley of the Moon, and even all the way over to Napa.

The crown jewel of the town is the plaza – the largest town square in all of California – and the historic mission and adobe buildings that flank it. You can legally drink on the plaza – a rarity in California parks – but only between 11:30am and sunset. As you radiate out from here, there are wonderful tree-lined blocks with Victorians and a few inns.

Around town, there's a number of excellent eateries and tasting rooms, as well as a hodge-podge of fun drinking establishments where locals mix with tourists, games of pool are won and lost, and plans are hatched for the next day's excursions into the nearby countryside.