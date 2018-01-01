San Francisco Big Bus Hop-on Hop-off Tour with Premium Option

CLASSIC TICKET: Hop on board a Big Bus Sightseeing Tour of the ‘City by the Bay’ and experience the best views of its distinctive landmarks, and delve into its fascinating history. You can explore San Francisco’s famous landmarks; from the Golden Gate Bridge to Fisherman’s wharf. This really is the best way to discover all that San Francisco has to offer. Our unique city tour stops at 20 key points of interest all around spectacular San Francisco. Experience the diverse culture, beautiful parks, stunning architecture and picturesque views atop an open air bus. Hop on or Hop off at your leisure to create your own customized journey around the city. INCLUDES: One Day Hop-on Hop-off Big Bus Ticket and 4 Walking Tours: North Beach Walk, Chinatown Walk, Fisherman’s Wharf Walk, Barbary Coast Walk PREMIUM TICKET: The Premium Ticket covers all of San Francisco from day to night. Stop at 20 key points of interest all around spectacular San Francisco. Experience the diverse culture, beautiful parks, stunning architecture and picturesque views atop an open air bus. Hop on or Hop off at your leisure to create your own customized journey around the city. Enjoy extra add-ons and explore San Francisco by bike, take in Pier 39 and enjoy a drink and arcade tokens at Players Arcade and Grill. No San Francisco experience is complete without seeing the city illuminated at night. The two-hour night tour features view of the Bay Bridge Lights Installation, Bay views and a marvelous scape of the San Francisco skyline from Treasure Island. INCLUDES: One Day Hop-on Hop-off Big Bus, Panoramic Open Top Night Tour, 4 Walking Tours: North Beach Walk, Chinatown Walk, Fisherman’s Wharf Walk, Barbary Coast Walk, 1 Hour FREE Bike Rental with the purchase of 1 Hour DELUXE TICKET: The Deluxe Ticket covers all of San Francisco from day to night, to Sausalito and you can even bike the Golden Gate Bridge. In addition to the day tour you can experience the quaint artist town of Sausalito. Once you have finished Sausalito you can venture to Pier 39 and have some fun at Players Arcade Bar & Grill or visit the many other attractions on Pier 39! Complete your San Francisco experience by seeing the city illuminated at night – enjoy views of the Bay Bridge Lights Installation, Bay views and a marvelous scape of the San Francisco skyline from Treasure Island. INCLUDES: Two Day Hour Hop-on Hop-off Big Bus Ticket, Panoramic Open Top Night Tour, 4 Walking Tours: North Beach Walk, Chinatown Talk, Fisherman’s Wharf Walk, Barbary Coast Walk, Sausalito Trolley Tour ,1 Hour FREE Bike Rental with the purchase of 1 Hour Click on the ‘View Additional Info’ link below to see a map of the hop-on hop-off bus routes.