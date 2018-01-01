Welcome to Sausalito
Sausalito is understandably a major tourist trap, jam-packed with souvenir shops and costly boutiques. It’s the first town you encounter after crossing the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, so daytime crowds turn up in droves and make parking difficult. Ferrying over from San Francisco makes for a more relaxing excursion.
The town sits on Richardson Bay, a smaller bay within San Francisco Bay. The commercial district is mainly one street, Bridgeway Blvd, which runs alongside the waterfront.
After crossing the impressive Golden Gate Bridge, you'll stop for a view of San Francisco from Vista Point before driving through the coastal mountains to Muir Woods (admission included). This national monument is the site of a virgin forest of California Coast redwood trees, among the oldest and tallest on earth. Take the opportunity to roam through an ancient forest of giant redwood trees on your 75-minute visit of Muir Woods.This morning or afternoon tour also takes you to Sausalito, a quaint Mediterranean-style seaside village. Stroll along the waterfront, shop or take photos in this picturesque artists' colony nestled on the northern shores of San Francisco Bay.From Sausalito you can choose between being dropped off at your hotel or taking the Sausalito ferry back to San Francisco.
Sunset Bay Cruise:With live commentary by the captain and cool background music, this cruise is a wonderful way to explore San Francisco Bay at twilight during late March through early November.As the sun begins to set over the Marin Headlands, you'll cruise past Alcatraz, Angel Island and the shorelines of Tiburon, Belvedere and Sausalito. Watch the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean as you sail west toward the Golden Gate Bridge. On your way back to Fisherman's Wharf you'll see many more famous sights, including the Presidio, the Marina District and Fort Mason.During your sunset or twilight cruise, head to the light appetizer buffet to enjoy spinach puff pastry rolls; roast beef sliders; crudités and an antipasto patter; chicken curry wrap; sliced fruit and gourmet cheeses and a cookie platter. You can purchase more drinks at the full bar on board. All cruise vessels offer indoor and outdoor seating, and restrooms. There is no assigned seating or formal dress required, come as you are for an evening of relaxed sunset sailing! Vessels operate on bio-diesel, a renewable energy source.Twilight Cruise:In the winter, the cruise changes its itinerary to make the most of the spectacular city lights view of San Francisco. As the sun sets over the horizon, you'll sail past San Francisco's modern skyscrapers, historic landmarks, the infamous island of Alcatraz and both the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge.Your evening of breathtaking San Francisco views will be accompanied with live guitar entertainment, hearty buffet of sandwiches, salads, dessert, and a beverage from the bar.Whether you are enjoying the skyline views from the ship's heated indoor spaces or out on the outdoor viewing decks, the city lights are an unmissable San Francisco attraction.Click on the 'View Additional Info' link to view the cruise route map
On this unforgettable evening cruise, you will: Enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and two complimentary drinks Sail by the historic Alcatraz Island, Sausalito and the Golden Gate Bridge Cruise by the spectacular San Francisco city skyline from under the setting sun Experience a colony of grunting sea lions and other sea critters Both the Adventure Cat 55' or 65' catamaran are complete with a 360-degree, protected viewing area for those who don't like the wind in their faces as well as canvas trampoline nets where you can experience the ocean and sights in the open sea air.
You will be picked up from a central San Francisco meeting point and taken to the heliport to board a Bell Jet Helicopter for take-off on an exciting San Francisco Helicopter Tour.An accompanying musical soundtrack is choreographed to the flight, along with spontaneous narration by your professionally trained pilot. View the hills of San Francisco where you can see famous districts such as the Castro, the Mission, Pacific Heights, Chinatown and the Presidio. Flying over San Francisco you will get a unique perspective of the city skyline, including AT&T Park - Home of the SF Giants, Coit Tower at the top of Telegraph Hill and the financial district with the famous Transamerica Pyramid.On this 56-mile (90-kilometer) helicopter flight (25-30 minutes), you will see many of the well-known San Francisco Bay landmarks from the air such as the Ferry Building, Alcatraz Island, the Bay Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf and of course, the Golden Gate Bridge.Fly north to take in the Marin Headlands and California's craggy Pacific Coastline. You will also see the artist town of Sausalito, the sleepy town of Tiburon, and the former immigration station of Angel Island - the "Ellis Island of the West".
Departing from Pier 43 in the heart of Fisherman's Wharf, you'll sail past the San Francisco skyline and view the lively neighborhood of North Beach and San Francisco Maritime National Park.As you head west toward the Golden Gate Bridge, cruise along Fort Mason and the Marina District which was devastated in the 1989 earthquake. Don't miss incredible photo opportunities when sailing directly under the massive 4,200-foot (1,260-meter) span of the Golden Gate Bridge.Steaming back into the bay, you'll travel past the wildlife reserves of the Marin Headlands and the legendary town of Sausalito, home to the 1960s flower generation. With Angel Island State Park to your left, you'll slowly cruise around the infamous island of Alcatraz.On your way back to Fisherman's Wharf, look out for the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and Coit Tower. After a full hour of exciting sights, the barking sea lions at Pier 39 will welcome you back to Pier 43.All cruise vessels offer indoor and outdoor seating, restrooms, and seasonal snack bar service. The award-winning audio narration is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Mandarin, Hindi, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Russian, Hebrew, Arabic, Bahasa Indonesian and Vietnamese. Vessels operate on biodiesel - a renewable energy source.Don't worry about the unpredictable San Francisco weather! This is an open ticket which is valid for use on any day within one year of your booking date.
CLASSIC TICKET: Hop on board a Big Bus Sightseeing Tour of the ‘City by the Bay’ and experience the best views of its distinctive landmarks, and delve into its fascinating history. You can explore San Francisco’s famous landmarks; from the Golden Gate Bridge to Fisherman’s wharf. This really is the best way to discover all that San Francisco has to offer. Our unique city tour stops at 20 key points of interest all around spectacular San Francisco. Experience the diverse culture, beautiful parks, stunning architecture and picturesque views atop an open air bus. Hop on or Hop off at your leisure to create your own customized journey around the city. INCLUDES: One Day Hop-on Hop-off Big Bus Ticket and 4 Walking Tours: North Beach Walk, Chinatown Walk, Fisherman’s Wharf Walk, Barbary Coast Walk PREMIUM TICKET: The Premium Ticket covers all of San Francisco from day to night. Stop at 20 key points of interest all around spectacular San Francisco. Experience the diverse culture, beautiful parks, stunning architecture and picturesque views atop an open air bus. Hop on or Hop off at your leisure to create your own customized journey around the city. Enjoy extra add-ons and explore San Francisco by bike, take in Pier 39 and enjoy a drink and arcade tokens at Players Arcade and Grill. No San Francisco experience is complete without seeing the city illuminated at night. The two-hour night tour features view of the Bay Bridge Lights Installation, Bay views and a marvelous scape of the San Francisco skyline from Treasure Island. INCLUDES: One Day Hop-on Hop-off Big Bus, Panoramic Open Top Night Tour, 4 Walking Tours: North Beach Walk, Chinatown Walk, Fisherman’s Wharf Walk, Barbary Coast Walk, 1 Hour FREE Bike Rental with the purchase of 1 Hour DELUXE TICKET: The Deluxe Ticket covers all of San Francisco from day to night, to Sausalito and you can even bike the Golden Gate Bridge. In addition to the day tour you can experience the quaint artist town of Sausalito. Once you have finished Sausalito you can venture to Pier 39 and have some fun at Players Arcade Bar & Grill or visit the many other attractions on Pier 39! Complete your San Francisco experience by seeing the city illuminated at night – enjoy views of the Bay Bridge Lights Installation, Bay views and a marvelous scape of the San Francisco skyline from Treasure Island. INCLUDES: Two Day Hour Hop-on Hop-off Big Bus Ticket, Panoramic Open Top Night Tour, 4 Walking Tours: North Beach Walk, Chinatown Talk, Fisherman’s Wharf Walk, Barbary Coast Walk, Sausalito Trolley Tour ,1 Hour FREE Bike Rental with the purchase of 1 Hour Click on the ‘View Additional Info’ link below to see a map of the hop-on hop-off bus routes.