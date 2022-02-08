Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Ynez Valley

One of California's top viticulture regions, the Santa Ynez Valley is a compact area comprising a handful of small towns and dozens of vineyards. Put on the map back in 2004 by the movie Sideways, the area still draws the crowds and it's a hugely pleasant place to stay in upmarket lodgings, eat at high-quality restaurants and, of course, enjoy the many fine wines produced here. Los Olivos is the cutest town, Buellton the most down-to-earth, with incongruous Danish Solvang and tiny Santa Ynez and Ballard in between. Popular wineries cluster between Los Olivos and Solvang along Alamo Pintado Rd and Refugio Rd, south of Roblar Ave and west of Hwy 154.

Explore Santa Ynez Valley

  • A

    Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards

    Richard Sanford left the powerhouse winery bearing his name to start this new winery with his wife, Thekla, using sustainable, organic farming techniques…

  • K

    Kalyra Winery

    Australian Mike Brown traveled halfway around the world to combine his two loves: surfing and winemaking. Try his full-bodied red blends, unusual white…

  • B

    Beckmen Vineyards

    Bring a picnic to one of the pond-side gazebos at this tranquil winery, where estate-grown Rhône varieties flourish on the unique terroir of Purisima…

  • L

    Lincourt Vineyard

    Respected winemaker Bill Foley, who also owns Firestone Vineyards in Foxen Canyon, founded this vineyard in the 1990s on a former dairy farm. Today, the…

  • S

    Sunstone Vineyards & Winery

    Wander inside what looks like an 18th-century stone farmhouse from Provence and into a cool hillside cave housing wine barrels. Sunstone crafts Bordeaux…

  • M

    Mosby Winery

    Just west of Hwy 101 by a hillside olive orchard, this casual red carriage house pours unusual Cal-Italian varietals, including a lip-puckering, fruit…

  • C

    Clairmont Farms

    Natural beauty awaits just outside Los Olivos at this friendly, organic, family-owned farm, where purple lavender fields bloom like a Monet masterpiece,…

  • B

    Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard

    Bordeaux and Rhône varieties do well in the sun-dappled limestone soil at this friendly winery best for wine-tasting neophytes and dog owners. The…

  • S

    Saarloos + Sons

    Wine snobs are given the boot at this shabby-chic tasting room pouring estate-grown, small-lot Syrah, Grenache Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Santa Ynez Valley.

  • See

    Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards

    Richard Sanford left the powerhouse winery bearing his name to start this new winery with his wife, Thekla, using sustainable, organic farming techniques…

  • See

    Kalyra Winery

    Australian Mike Brown traveled halfway around the world to combine his two loves: surfing and winemaking. Try his full-bodied red blends, unusual white…

  • See

    Beckmen Vineyards

    Bring a picnic to one of the pond-side gazebos at this tranquil winery, where estate-grown Rhône varieties flourish on the unique terroir of Purisima…

  • See

    Lincourt Vineyard

    Respected winemaker Bill Foley, who also owns Firestone Vineyards in Foxen Canyon, founded this vineyard in the 1990s on a former dairy farm. Today, the…

  • See

    Sunstone Vineyards & Winery

    Wander inside what looks like an 18th-century stone farmhouse from Provence and into a cool hillside cave housing wine barrels. Sunstone crafts Bordeaux…

  • See

    Mosby Winery

    Just west of Hwy 101 by a hillside olive orchard, this casual red carriage house pours unusual Cal-Italian varietals, including a lip-puckering, fruit…

  • See

    Clairmont Farms

    Natural beauty awaits just outside Los Olivos at this friendly, organic, family-owned farm, where purple lavender fields bloom like a Monet masterpiece,…

  • See

    Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard

    Bordeaux and Rhône varieties do well in the sun-dappled limestone soil at this friendly winery best for wine-tasting neophytes and dog owners. The…

  • See

    Saarloos + Sons

    Wine snobs are given the boot at this shabby-chic tasting room pouring estate-grown, small-lot Syrah, Grenache Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Santa Ynez Valley

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.