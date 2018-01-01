Andicuri Beach Rancho Loco Aruba

We will pick you up at the hotel at 8 am, from the hotel we will bring you to our beautiful ranch were you will meet the tour guides and the horses. At 9 am the tour will start and bring you to the rugged terrain of Aruba's interior and spectacular views of the coastline await you on this majestic horseback ride to Andicuri Beach, one of the most secluded beaches in Aruba situated 500 meters south of the collapsed Natural Bridge. Your tour begins with a relaxing ride through Aruba’s cunucu, where after a few minutes you leave the road for a trail that takes you to the sea. Enjoy the desert scenery dominated by bushes, cacti, and colorful rock formations, and keep an eye out for wild goats along the way as you travel over terrain only accessible by horse or 4-wheel drive vehicles. Following the coast with waves crashing on your right, you ride passed Blackstone Beach which appears to be covered with black sand. Shortly beyond you will discover Aruba’s “Three Little Bridges”, a favorite photo spot for those lucky enough to find it, where the surf carved the limestone to form 3 small arches in triangle shape around the central base. Continuing onward you reach Andicuri Beach, a favorite enjoyed by locals for its beauty and isolation. This 70-meter long sandy cove is flanked by dramatic bluffs on both sides, where constant waves entering the cove create a body-boarder”s delight. While swimming is not generally recommended due to the strong waves, our 30 +/- minute stop here gives you the opportunity cool off close to shore, relax on the beach or view the ruins of the Natural Bridge from the northern bluff. Formed of coral limestone cut out by centuries of pounding surf, the Bridge had been one of the longest natural bridges of its type in the world spanning more than 100 feet, and stood 23 feet above sea level before it collapsed September 2, 2005. Following the stop it is time to mount up and head back to Rancho Loco, the greenest ranch in Aruba!