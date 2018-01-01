Welcome to Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz is a city of madcap fun, with a vibrant but chaotic downtown. On the waterfront is the famous beach boardwalk, and in the hills redwood groves embrace the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) campus. Plan at least half a day here, but to appreciate the aesthetic of jangly skirts, crystal pendants and Rastafarian dreadlocks, stay longer and plunge headlong into the rich local brew of surfers, students, punks and eccentric characters.
Roaring Camp Steam Train in the Santa Cruz Redwoods
Experience California’s redwoods as never before, by taking a steam train through one of the Golden State’s towering ancient forests. Be inspired by both the natural beauty of the groves and the engineering prowess of this hulking locomotive, which dates back to the 1890s. Hop aboard the train at Roaring Camp in Felton, near the base of the Santa Cruz Mountains, just 80 miles south of San Francisco. Settle into your open-air car and hang on as you chug past hundreds of old-growth redwoods with an unobstructed view. As you make your way up to the top of Bear Mountain, you’ll cruise over trestles and glide beneath the verdant canopy. Along the way, the knowledgeable train conductor will illuminate the forest with bits of history about how it was formed and facts about the local wildlife, as well as stories about the railroad and Roaring Camp. Learn about how steam locomotives similar to the one you’ll be riding are among the oldest and best preserved narrow-gauge steam engines in America, and were once used to schlep redwood logs down from the mountains. You’ll have plenty of time to admire your surroundings on the 1-hour round trip ride. At the summit, study the architecture and visit the old-fashioned general store. Capture the moment in the vintage photo booth and peek inside the charmingly woodsy sheriff’s office. Stretch your legs and take in the majestic surroundings on a nature stroll through nearby Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. Please note: Picnic tables are available at Roaring Camp for all-day rental. Inquire at the ticket office when you visit. Gates open at 9:30am, and parking closes at 5pm, unless trains are still operating. There is an $8 per vehicle parking fee.
Beginner Surf Lesson in Santa Cruz
Make your way to Cowells Beach in Santa Cruz, where you'll meet your CPR-, first aid-, and lifeguard-certified instructor who teaches the basics of surfing during a 3-hour surf clinic. Come ready to learn how to surf and explore the wonders of the ocean. Your instructor provides a safe and non-threatening environment for the beginner surfer.Once you've squeezed into a provided wetsuit to keep you warm in the Pacific Ocean, you'll get an orientation to using a surfboard. You're walked through the steps to popping up on your board on shore. Learn how to read ocean conditions and wave breaks to ensure your safety, before you practice paddling and balancing. You'll start out in shallow areas, riding the white water until you are comfortable with venturing further out, where your instructor helps you catch some waves.
Introduction to Wilderness Survival Clinic in Santa Cruz
Get back to nature and learn age-old survival skills during this wilderness clinic set among the redwoods of Northern California. Meet your instructor — a survivalist and naturalist — at a Boy Scout camp in Boulder Creek, located about 15 miles (24 km) north of Santa Cruz. In just 5 hours you'll practice timeless traditions, such as shelter building and fire-by-friction, drawn from indigenous skills. Participate in hands-on activities appropriate for all ages, and build self-esteem and awareness knowing you can survive in the woods or other natural setting. Learn about edible plants and try out native-style traps while you discover what it's like to live in harmony with nature. You'll leave better prepared for your next wilderness adventure.
Andicuri Beach Rancho Loco Aruba
We will pick you up at the hotel at 8 am, from the hotel we will bring you to our beautiful ranch were you will meet the tour guides and the horses. At 9 am the tour will start and bring you to the rugged terrain of Aruba's interior and spectacular views of the coastline await you on this majestic horseback ride to Andicuri Beach, one of the most secluded beaches in Aruba situated 500 meters south of the collapsed Natural Bridge. Your tour begins with a relaxing ride through Aruba’s cunucu, where after a few minutes you leave the road for a trail that takes you to the sea. Enjoy the desert scenery dominated by bushes, cacti, and colorful rock formations, and keep an eye out for wild goats along the way as you travel over terrain only accessible by horse or 4-wheel drive vehicles. Following the coast with waves crashing on your right, you ride passed Blackstone Beach which appears to be covered with black sand. Shortly beyond you will discover Aruba’s “Three Little Bridges”, a favorite photo spot for those lucky enough to find it, where the surf carved the limestone to form 3 small arches in triangle shape around the central base. Continuing onward you reach Andicuri Beach, a favorite enjoyed by locals for its beauty and isolation. This 70-meter long sandy cove is flanked by dramatic bluffs on both sides, where constant waves entering the cove create a body-boarder”s delight. While swimming is not generally recommended due to the strong waves, our 30 +/- minute stop here gives you the opportunity cool off close to shore, relax on the beach or view the ruins of the Natural Bridge from the northern bluff. Formed of coral limestone cut out by centuries of pounding surf, the Bridge had been one of the longest natural bridges of its type in the world spanning more than 100 feet, and stood 23 feet above sea level before it collapsed September 2, 2005. Following the stop it is time to mount up and head back to Rancho Loco, the greenest ranch in Aruba!
Private Transfer from Airport to Hotels in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz de la Sierra is a magical city with its unique natural and urbans landscapes on the planet, for which we organize your private and exclusive transfer with professional guides that will lead you to your destination by unique landscapes painted by nature, all accompanied by excellent service by our guide professional driver.Our modern cars and comfortable provisioned with heating / air conditioning you will be ready at your beck and exclusive transfer to your destinationAfter coordinating the gathering, our team will be waiting at the private airport gate to welcome him to town with more surreal landscapes that can be seen and for exclusive transferThe journey we make is through secure parts of the city for your convenience, where you can enjoy your drink warm welcome.
Mountain Biking Clinic
This course is geared towards people who want to learn the basics on their mountain bikes. The course consists of on- and off-the-bike instruction and riding. The morning hours of the clinic will consist of outdoor classroom lesson instruction and bike handling drills. The afternoon hours of the clinic will consist of a moderate level 6-8 mile ride through the famous trails of the Santa Cruz Mountains!Specific instruction will be given on: General Bike Fit Guidelines Mounting and Dismounting Technique Body Position, Focus and Balance Pedaling techniques Gearing/Shifting Braking Techniques Climbing Technique Cornering Techniques, on uphill, downhill and switchbacks Bike Handling Drills Trail Repair, fixing a flat, and chain maintenance. Trail Etiquette and general discussion on bike “anatomy”, hydration, eating, recommended bike clothing for the micro-climates of Northern California as well as stretching and conditioning.