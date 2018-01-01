Welcome to San Juan Capistrano
Famous for its swallows that fly back to town every year on March 19 (though sometimes they’re just a bit early), San Juan Capistrano is home to the ‘jewel of the California missions.' California missions were Roman Catholic outposts established in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Amid that photogenic mission streetscape of adobe, tile-roofed buildings, and historic wood-built cottages, there’s enough history and charm here to make almost a day of it.
'San Juan Cap' is a little town, just east of Dana Point and just over 10 miles southeast of downtown Laguna Beach.
Top experiences in San Juan Capistrano
