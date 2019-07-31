The neighborhoods of Excelsior, Crocker-Amazon and their adjacent communities sit between I-280 to the north and San Bruno mountain to the south, marking the southern edge of San Francisco (not to be confused with the separate city of South San Francisco in San Mateo County). You won’t find whiskey slinging beats, pot-smoking hippies or hoodie-and-sandals tech millionaires down here. It’s all residential lanes anchored by the commercial artery of Mission St, inhabited by a distinctly Californian mix of ethnicities: Mexicans, Filipinos, Vietnamese and Chinese, Americans all.

This demographic mix, underlined by a street scene of bright Latin American-style murals, Chinese-language graffiti and outdoor fruit and flower markets, is increasingly rare in San Francisco proper. There aren’t a ton of bucket-list sights here; the joy in visiting is to lose yourself in an enclave of Pacific Rim diversity that, for now, has resisted gentrification.