Excelsior
The neighborhoods of Excelsior, Crocker-Amazon and their adjacent communities sit between I-280 to the north and San Bruno mountain to the south, marking the southern edge of San Francisco (not to be confused with the separate city of South San Francisco in San Mateo County). You won’t find whiskey slinging beats, pot-smoking hippies or hoodie-and-sandals tech millionaires down here. It’s all residential lanes anchored by the commercial artery of Mission St, inhabited by a distinctly Californian mix of ethnicities: Mexicans, Filipinos, Vietnamese and Chinese, Americans all.
This demographic mix, underlined by a street scene of bright Latin American-style murals, Chinese-language graffiti and outdoor fruit and flower markets, is increasingly rare in San Francisco proper. There aren’t a ton of bucket-list sights here; the joy in visiting is to lose yourself in an enclave of Pacific Rim diversity that, for now, has resisted gentrification.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Excelsior.
John McLaren Park
At 312 acres, McLaren is the second largest park in San Francisco proper, and arguably the most underrated. There are some 7 miles of trails (including…
Mission Street
Mission Street is Excelsior's main commercial drag starting from around Silver Ave and continuing all the way to Daly City. This is one of the most…
San Bruno Mountain State & County Park
Look at a driving map of the Bay Area and you may wonder at an odd island just south of San Francisco where roads are absent. This is San Bruno mountain,…
Twin Peaks
See that hill with the sci-fi forked radio tower at its summit? That's Twin Peaks, with a 925ft summit that's the highest point in SF. A giant pink…