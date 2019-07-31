Japantown, Fillmore & Pacific Heights

Don't let the quaint Victorians and upscale boutiques fool you: this neighborhood rocks. Japanese Americans have called this area home for over a century and today Japantown is where cosplay kids come to rock Lolitha Goth fashion at anime premieres. The Fillmore has been a nightlife hub since its 1940s jazz heyday and turned totally trippy in the psychedelic 1960s. Hilltop Pacific Heights is ringed with mansions, many owned or once-owned by powerful women - including nude model turned museum founder Alma Spreckles, African American billionaire and Underground Railroad pioneer Mary Ellen Pleasant and US Congresswoman and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Explore Japantown, Fillmore & Pacific Heights

  • J

    Japan Center

    Time-travel to 1968 as you cross Japan Center's indoor wooden bridges, with noren (curtains) and maneki-neko (cat figurines) waving welcomes from…

  • Peace Pagoda

    The spiritual center of Japantown's commercial district is minimalist master Yoshiro Taniguchi's Peace Pagoda. It was donated by San Francisco's sister…

  • H

    Haas-Lilienthal House

    If these red-velvet parlor walls could talk this 1886 Queen Anne–style Victorian could tell you about earthquakes, booms, busts and untimely deaths. This…

  • K

    Konko Church

    Inside this low-roofed, high-modernist church a blond-wood sanctuary welcomes all faiths. Kindly Reverend Joanne Tolosa will answer questions about…

  • C

    Cottage Row

    Detour to days of yore, when this neighborhood was a sleepy seaside village – before lumber barons arrived with bombastic Victorian fanfare. Serene…

  • R

    Ruth Asawa Fountains

    During drought years you'll have to imagine how they look with water flowing, but even without they're a sight to behold. Celebrated sculptor and former…

  • F

    Fillmore Center Waterfall & Plaza

    This patch of green flanked by apartment towers is open to the public and a welcome break from Fillmore sidewalks. Walk past the fountain at O'Farrell…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Japantown, Fillmore & Pacific Heights.

  • See

    Japan Center

    Time-travel to 1968 as you cross Japan Center's indoor wooden bridges, with noren (curtains) and maneki-neko (cat figurines) waving welcomes from…

  • See

    Peace Pagoda

    The spiritual center of Japantown's commercial district is minimalist master Yoshiro Taniguchi's Peace Pagoda. It was donated by San Francisco's sister…

  • See

    Haas-Lilienthal House

    If these red-velvet parlor walls could talk this 1886 Queen Anne–style Victorian could tell you about earthquakes, booms, busts and untimely deaths. This…

  • See

    Konko Church

    Inside this low-roofed, high-modernist church a blond-wood sanctuary welcomes all faiths. Kindly Reverend Joanne Tolosa will answer questions about…

  • See

    Cottage Row

    Detour to days of yore, when this neighborhood was a sleepy seaside village – before lumber barons arrived with bombastic Victorian fanfare. Serene…

  • See

    Ruth Asawa Fountains

    During drought years you'll have to imagine how they look with water flowing, but even without they're a sight to behold. Celebrated sculptor and former…

  • See

    Fillmore Center Waterfall & Plaza

    This patch of green flanked by apartment towers is open to the public and a welcome break from Fillmore sidewalks. Walk past the fountain at O'Farrell…