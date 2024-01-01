Temecula Valley Museum

San Diego

Just off Old Town Front St, this one-room museum tells the history of the region through artifacts from the Native American Luiseño people through to the area's Spanish period and stagecoach times, plus there's a scale model of the Mission San Luis Rey de Francia, founded in 1798.

  Mission San Juan Capistrano

    Mission San Juan Capistrano

    29.51 MILES

    Famous for its swallows that fly back to town every year on March 19 (though sometimes they’re just a bit early), San Juan Capistrano is home to the …

  California Surf Museum

    California Surf Museum

    24.63 MILES

    It's easy to spend an hour in this heartfelt museum of surf artifacts, from a timeline of surfing history to surf-themed art and a radical collection of…

  Palomar Observatory

    Palomar Observatory

    19.55 MILES

    High on Palomar Mountain, at an elevation of 5500ft to avoid light pollution, the Palomar Observatory is simply spectacular – as large as Rome’s Pantheon, with…

  Front St

    Front St

    0.12 MILES

    Old Town Front St’s turn-of-the-last-century storefronts and wooden sidewalks make for an attractive stroll – pick up the Historic Old Town Temecula…

  Legoland California Resort

    Legoland California Resort

    27 MILES

    A fantasy environment built largely of those little colored plastic blocks from Denmark. Many rides and attractions are targeted to elementary schoolers:…

  San Diego Zoo Safari Park

    San Diego Zoo Safari Park

    28.73 MILES

    Take a walk on the 'wild' side at this 1800-acre open-range zoo, sibling of the San Diego Zoo, in the suburban San Pasqual Valley. Giraffes graze, lions…

  Carlsbad Ranch Flower Fields

    Carlsbad Ranch Flower Fields

    27.39 MILES

    The 50-acre flower fields of Carlsbad Ranch are ablaze in a sea of the carmine, saffron and snow-white blossoms of giant tecolote ranunculus. Take the…

  Carlsbad Coast

    Carlsbad Coast

    26.18 MILES

    Carlsbad’s long, sandy beaches are great for walking and searching for seashells. Good access is from Carlsbad Blvd, two blocks south of Carlsbad Village…

