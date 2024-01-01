Temecula Valley Museum

Just off Old Town Front St, this one-room museum tells the history of the region through artifacts from the Native American Luiseño people through to the area's Spanish period and stagecoach times, plus there's a scale model of the Mission San Luis Rey de Francia, founded in 1798.
