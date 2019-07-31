For its creamy and crisp chardonnays and earthy pinots, along with top-notch service and an elegant tasting room, Macrostie is the talk of Wine Country…
Russian River Area
Lesser-known western Sonoma County was formerly famous for its apple farms and vacation cottages. Lately vineyards are replacing orchards and the Russian River has taken its place among California’s important wine appellations, especially for cold water grapes like Pinot Noir.
'The River,' as locals call it, has long been a summer-weekend destination for Northern Californians who come to canoe, wander country lanes, taste wine, hike redwood forests and live at a lazy pace. In winter the river floods, and nobody’s here.
The Russian River begins in the mountains north of Ukiah, in Mendocino County, but the most visited sections lie southwest of Healdsburg, where the river cuts a serpentine course toward the sea.
The towns of this area are as diverse as the landscape. Young, hip and growing, the county seat of Santa Rosa offers urban chic, while out-west towns like Sebastopol retain much of their downhome appeal.
Explore Russian River Area
- MMacrostie
For its creamy and crisp chardonnays and earthy pinots, along with top-notch service and an elegant tasting room, Macrostie is the talk of Wine Country…
- PPatrick Amiot Junk Art
Prepare to gawk and giggle at the wacky Patrick Amiot sculptures gracing front yards along Florence Ave. Fashioned from recycled materials, a hot-rodding…
- FFrancis Ford Coppola Winery
The famous movie director's vineyard estate is a self-described 'wine wonderland.' Taking over historic Chateau Souverain, this hillside winery has a bit…
- BBella
Atop the valley’s north end, always-fun Bella has cool caves built into the hillside. The estate-grown grapes include 112-year-old vines from Alexander…
- HHawkes
Hawkes makes an easy stopover while you’re exploring the valley, and offers private barrel tastings in which guests sample straight from the oak and order…
- CCalifornia Carnivores
Even vegans can't help admiring these incredible carnivorous plants (the largest collection in the US), including specimens from around the globe. Owner…
- PPreston
An early leader in organics and recently certified biodynamic, Lou Preston’s 19th-century farm is old Sonoma. Weathered picket fencing frames the tasting…
- BBarlow
The Barlow occupies a former apple-processing plant, repurposed into a 12-acre village of food producers, artists, winemakers, coffee roasters, spirits…
- LLuther Burbank Home & Gardens
Pioneering horticulturist Luther Burbank (1849–1926) developed many hybrid plant species, including the Shasta daisy, here at his 19th-century, Greek…
See
