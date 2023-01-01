Lake Oroville State Recreation Area

This artificial lake was formed by the USA's tallest earth-filled dam, rising 770ft above the Feather River. There are boat-in, floating campsites available. The lake’s visitor center has exhibits on the California State Water Project and local tribe history, plus a viewing tower and loads of recreational information.

The area surrounding Lake Oroville is also full of hiking trails, and a favorite is the 7-mile round-trip walk to 640ft Feather Falls. The Brad Freeman Bicycle Trail is a 41-mile, off-road loop that takes cyclists to the top of 770ft Oroville Dam, then follows the Feather River back to the Thermalito Forebay and Afterbay storage reservoirs, east of Hwy 70. The ride is mostly flat, but the dam ascent is steep. Get a free map of the ride from the Oroville Area Chamber of Commerce. The Forebay Aquatic Center rents non-motorized watercraft to get out on the water.