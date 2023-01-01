Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Hordes of beer fans gather at the birthplace of the nationally distributed Sierra Nevada Pale Ale and Schwarber, a Chico-only black ale. You can also stock up on eccentric ‘Beer Camp’ collaborations, short-run craft beers brewed by über-beer nerds at invitation-only seminars. Free brewhouse tours are given regularly.

It offers a number of tours, including a self-guided option, but true beerheads will want to book the three-hour Beer Geek tour (advance reservations required). There's also a tour of the brewery's cutting-edge sustainable practices – its rooftop solar fields are among the largest privately owned solar fields in the US, and the brewery extended a spur of local railroad to increase transportation efficiency. Recharge in the pub and restaurant.