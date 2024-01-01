Ask for a free map of the Chico State University campus, or about campus events and tours at the CSU Information Center, on the main floor of Bell Memorial Union. The attractive campus is infused with floral sweetness in spring, and there’s a rose garden and several stately Romanesque buildings at its center.
Chico State University
Sacramento & the Central Valley
Lake Oroville State Recreation Area
24.33 MILES
This artificial lake was formed by the USA's tallest earth-filled dam, rising 770ft above the Feather River. There are boat-in, floating campsites…
1.59 MILES
Hordes of beer fans gather at the birthplace of the nationally distributed Sierra Nevada Pale Ale and Schwarber, a Chico-only black ale. You can also…
Chinese Temple & Museum Complex
20.96 MILES
This restored temple and museum offers a fascinating glimpse into Oroville's Chinese legacy and is well worth exploring. Built in 1863, it served the…
Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park
0.27 MILES
Chico’s most prominent landmark, the opulent Victorian home was built for Chico’s founders, John and Annie Bidwell. The 26-room mansion was built between…
0.37 MILES
Housed in a bright yellow building downtown, this playful educational space hosts permanent and rotating hands-on exhibits about health, science and…
2.31 MILES
If you plan on spending the afternoon in Bidwell Park, stop here first for displays on local plants and animals and excellent hands-on science programs…
0.38 MILES
This welcoming central park has a beautiful bandstand, fountains and a veteran's memorial, all situated around a cedar tree that is lit at Christmas. The…
