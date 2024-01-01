Chico State University

Ask for a free map of the Chico State University campus, or about campus events and tours at the CSU Information Center, on the main floor of Bell Memorial Union. The attractive campus is infused with floral sweetness in spring, and there’s a rose garden and several stately Romanesque buildings at its center.

  • Lake Oroville State Recreation Area

    Lake Oroville State Recreation Area

    24.33 MILES

    This artificial lake was formed by the USA's tallest earth-filled dam, rising 770ft above the Feather River. There are boat-in, floating campsites…

  • Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

    Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

    1.59 MILES

    Hordes of beer fans gather at the birthplace of the nationally distributed Sierra Nevada Pale Ale and Schwarber, a Chico-only black ale. You can also…

  • Chinese Temple & Museum Complex

    Chinese Temple & Museum Complex

    20.96 MILES

    This restored temple and museum offers a fascinating glimpse into Oroville's Chinese legacy and is well worth exploring. Built in 1863, it served the…

  • Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park

    Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park

    0.27 MILES

    Chico’s most prominent landmark, the opulent Victorian home was built for Chico’s founders, John and Annie Bidwell. The 26-room mansion was built between…

  • Chico Children's Museum

    Chico Children's Museum

    0.37 MILES

    Housed in a bright yellow building downtown, this playful educational space hosts permanent and rotating hands-on exhibits about health, science and…

  • Chico Creek Nature Center

    Chico Creek Nature Center

    2.31 MILES

    If you plan on spending the afternoon in Bidwell Park, stop here first for displays on local plants and animals and excellent hands-on science programs…

  • City Plaza

    City Plaza

    0.38 MILES

    This welcoming central park has a beautiful bandstand, fountains and a veteran's memorial, all situated around a cedar tree that is lit at Christmas. The…

