Welcome to Oroville

North of Sacramento's bustle, the quiet town of Oroville has seen quite a reversal. In the mid-19th century the lust for gold brought a crush of white settlers, who drove out the native community. Today, crowds still seek riches – in the thriving tribal casinos on the outskirts of town. Aside from slots, the local economy relies on tourists headed to the rugged northern reaches of the Sierra Nevada.

