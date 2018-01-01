Welcome to Oroville
North of Sacramento's bustle, the quiet town of Oroville has seen quite a reversal. In the mid-19th century the lust for gold brought a crush of white settlers, who drove out the native community. Today, crowds still seek riches – in the thriving tribal casinos on the outskirts of town. Aside from slots, the local economy relies on tourists headed to the rugged northern reaches of the Sierra Nevada.
Oroville’s most enduring attraction, aside from the nearby lake, is an excellent museum established by descendants of a long-dispersed Chinese community. Oroville's other historic attractions revolve around the gold rush.
Hwys 162 and 70 head northeast from Oroville into the mountains and on to Quincy. Hwy 70 snakes along the magnificent Feather River Canyon, an especially captivating drive in autumn.
