The brackish water of this 752-acre reserve, where runoff from the San Bernardino Mountains meets the sea, supports more than 200 species of birds. This is one of the few estuaries in Southern California that has been preserved, and it’s an important stopover on the Pacific Flyway migration route. There are also trails for jogging and cycling.

For guided tours with naturalists and weekend kayak tours of the Back Bay, contact the Newport Bay Conservancy (http://newportbay.org).