Muth Interpretive Center

This 10,000 sq ft center in the Upper Newport Bay Ecological Preserve is made from sustainable materials. Inside, you’ll find displays and information about the reserve which explain how the bay is like an egg beater and a sponge, among other scientific fun facts. There's a kid-friendly activity room with a number of small, snake-and-spider-filled terraria. Before heading out into the preserve, grab a trail map.

Built right into the hillside, the center is not visible from the parking lot. Walk past the information kiosk and down a short hill to the center.