Small Group Muir Woods and Sausalito Tour

The Muir Woods National Monument, established in 1908, is a testament to human foresight and conservation. Comprising nearly 300 acres of federally protected parkland, the monument is home to one of California's most famous groves of Sequoia Sempervirens, also known as the Coastal Redwoods, the tallest living things on Earth. Once the dominant tree of coastal California, today only a handful of untouched groves of these magnificent trees remain, mostly within the confines of the National Monument. Your small group tour starts at 8:00 at centrally located hotels in downtown San Francisco between Union Square and Fisherman’s Wharf. After your timely pick-up, you will meet your friendly, local driver and guide who will swiftly depart the craziness of downtown San Francisco as you head north and west over the Golden Gate Bridge towards the Muir Woods. As you head through the city and over the bay, your guide will fill you in on the unique history of the area with his or her colorful commentary and personal anecdotes. The advantages of joining a small group tour in the morning will quickly become clear as your early arrival at the Muir Woods after a roughly 30-minute drive usually beats the crowds. As you make your way through the grove along the self-guided tour, you will quickly come to understand why John Muir, the famed naturalist, considered the area one of his favorite places to escape the noise of a big city. After roughly 1 1/2 hours meandering through the trees, it’s off to lunch. A short drive out of the canyon and over the hills will take you to the picturesque town of Sausalito, where famous houseboats once offered shelter to famous impressionist, chart-topping musicians and colorful writers. Shop for gifts or grab a bit to eat as you gaze across the water to San Francisco. After roughly an hour exploring the scenic seaside town, meet back up with your guide for a short drive back to the city and your San Francisco hotel or choose to stay and take a 30-minute ferry back at your own expense.