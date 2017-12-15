Welcome to Muir Woods National Monument
Muir Woods and Wine Country, Lunch Option from San Francisco
Get an early start at Muir Woods National Monument with hotel pickup in the morning. You’ll depart San Francisco, passing the Palace of Fine Arts and the Presidio, for a drive north across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Gaze at the city skyline and Alcatraz Island en route to the renowned wine country of Northern California.Enjoy early arrival at Muir Woods, before most other tour groups reach the park. This national monument is the site of a virgin forest of California Coast redwood trees, among the oldest and tallest on Earth. You'll have approximately one hour to admire the groves of giant sequoias. Behold the majestic redwoods as you take a leisurely nature walk with your informative guide, who points out native coastal flora and fauna including ferns, laurel trees and the occasional deer.Cross moss-lined creeks and stand in awe beneath trees that reach 250 feet (76 meters) skyward. Then re-board the vehicle to spend a leisurely afternoon wine tasting at three wineries in Napa Valley and Sonoma County. Typical stops include Madonna Estate Winery, Cline Cellars and Mayo Family Winery, but locations are subject to change, depending on availability.You’ll spend up to one hour at each selected winery, with the opportunity to try 3 to 5 delicious wines, enjoy a sparkling wine tasting, and purchase bottled wine to take home. All wine tastings are complimentary!Arrive at your first winery in the Carneros region of Sonoma County, where you'll indulge in a variety of elegant wines. Stroll the winery grounds, take scenic photos among the vines, and enjoy the friendly atmosphere as you enjoy a personalized experience.You have an hour of free time at the Sonoma Plaza to purchase lunch, browse the boutiques or enjoy additional wine tasting at the many tasting rooms (fees not included), before sipping more California varietals at your second and third winery, including Napa Valley.Then relax on the return journey over the Golden Gate Bridge, enjoying sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay and seaside cliffs before hotel drop-off.Redwoods & Wine Country Escape with Gourmet Food & Wine Pairing UPGRADE Muir Woods National Monument, Sonoma & Napa Valley in 1 Day Enjoy an exclusive three course gourmet food and wine pairing! Lunch for children not included in rate and needs to get paid at the restaurant
Muir Woods Tour of California Coastal Redwoods
Venture north over the Golden Gate Bridge to an isolated canyon filled with ancient coastal redwood trees, also known as Muir Woods National Monument. Enjoy solitude and peace, through the cool, moist air, as you stroll through 1000-year-old trees towering 260 feet tall. Experience the awe and wonder as you are treated through Northern California’s signature fog, while you wander in and out of the Mother Nature’s redwood alleyways.The canopy of coastal redwoods soaring above will stimulate all of your senses as you journey through a piece of ancient California history. You will never forget the crisp, fresh redwood fragrance that will surround you on your journey to the majestic Muir Woods National Monument. Entrance fee into Muir Woods included in the tour.Then enjoy a drive through the quaint seaside town of Sausalito – a Mediterranean-like village harbored across the San Francisco Bay, famous for its sweeping views, timeless sophistication, local boutiques and cafes. (As an option—Extend your time and add on the Ferry return.)
Small Group Muir Woods and Sausalito Tour
The Muir Woods National Monument, established in 1908, is a testament to human foresight and conservation. Comprising nearly 300 acres of federally protected parkland, the monument is home to one of California's most famous groves of Sequoia Sempervirens, also known as the Coastal Redwoods, the tallest living things on Earth. Once the dominant tree of coastal California, today only a handful of untouched groves of these magnificent trees remain, mostly within the confines of the National Monument. Your small group tour starts at 8:00 at centrally located hotels in downtown San Francisco between Union Square and Fisherman’s Wharf. After your timely pick-up, you will meet your friendly, local driver and guide who will swiftly depart the craziness of downtown San Francisco as you head north and west over the Golden Gate Bridge towards the Muir Woods. As you head through the city and over the bay, your guide will fill you in on the unique history of the area with his or her colorful commentary and personal anecdotes. The advantages of joining a small group tour in the morning will quickly become clear as your early arrival at the Muir Woods after a roughly 30-minute drive usually beats the crowds. As you make your way through the grove along the self-guided tour, you will quickly come to understand why John Muir, the famed naturalist, considered the area one of his favorite places to escape the noise of a big city. After roughly 1 1/2 hours meandering through the trees, it’s off to lunch. A short drive out of the canyon and over the hills will take you to the picturesque town of Sausalito, where famous houseboats once offered shelter to famous impressionist, chart-topping musicians and colorful writers. Shop for gifts or grab a bit to eat as you gaze across the water to San Francisco. After roughly an hour exploring the scenic seaside town, meet back up with your guide for a short drive back to the city and your San Francisco hotel or choose to stay and take a 30-minute ferry back at your own expense.
Small Group Muir Woods and Sonoma Wine Tour plus Sausalito
Experience the grandeur of Muir Woods and explore California's gorgeous Wine Country in one great tour! You'll begin your day by crossing the Golden Gate Bridge and passing through the beautiful Marin Headlands on your way to Muir Woods National Monument. There you will spend over an hour strolling among some of the tallest trees in the world. Continuing North, you'll stop for lunch in the historic Sonoma Town Square, or have a picnic lunch among the grape vines! In the afternoon, you'll relax in the Sonoma Valley Wine Country area, where you will enjoy wine tasting at a variety of fine California wineries (INCLUDED in tour price). End the day at picturesque Sausalito before heading back to the City. This full-day tour is a perfect mixture of nature and culture.
Bay Area 2-Day Tour: Alcatraz, Muir Woods, San Francisco Sites
Part One: The first day of your 3-in-1 sightseeing package begins by venturing over the Golden Gate Bridge to Muir Woods National Monument, an isolated canyon north of the city that's home to a grove of coastal redwood trees. Enjoy the tranquil, shady atmosphere as you stroll among 1,000-year-old trees that tower 260 feet (79 meters) tall. Depending on the conditions, you may experience Northern California’s signature fog while you wander in and out of the Mother Nature’s redwood alleyways. On your way back to San Francisco, enjoy a drive through the seaside town of Sausalito, a Mediterranean-like village that sits across from the city on San Francisco Bay, known for its sophistication, boutiques, and waterfront eateries. Your second activity is a highlights tour of San Francisco. Travel in comfort aboard a modern luxury coach to see attractions both trendy and historic within the city's 49 square miles. Drive through colorful neighborhoods and see sights recognizable from postcards; you'll make photo stops at the Golden Gate Bridge, Golden Gate Park, and Twin Peaks (weather permitting). Part Two: Known as the Rock, Alcatraz Island is just a 30-minute ferry ride across the bay from the Embarcadero. Now operated by the National Park Service, the island prison was once home to such notorious inmates as Al 'Scarface' Capone and the 'Birdman' Robert Stroud. When you arrive on the island, grab an included headset for the 45-minute Cell house Audio Tour, which guides you through the cell block, cafeteria, and other areas as you listen to stories from the inmates themselves, as well as other residents of the island. You can step inside a prison cell to get a feel for what it was like to be incarcerated there, and enjoy views of the bay, Angel Island, and the San Francisco waterfront.Your Alcatraz tour is self-guided; when you're finished, you may return to the city on whichever ferry you wish. Package also includes a Meal Voucher to Beach Street Grill - Enjoy breakfast or lunch at this Fisherman's Wharf staple featuring local favorites.
Muir Woods and Sausalito Morning Tour
Drive past the Palace of Fine Arts and The Presidio and cross the Golden Gate Bridge heading north round Mt. Tamalpias. Take a step back in time... enter Muir Woods National Monument. Walk in an Old Growth Coastal Redwood Forest where time has stood still for untold thousands of years. Explore the well-marked trails on your own. Visit the Nature Museum or simply cast your eyes skyward, breathe the pure air, and be with trees.Then visit charming Sausalito - must see for everyone! Stroll through the streets and along the waterfront. Spend time exploring art studios, galleries, cafes, boutiques, arcades, and historic parks. Should you want more time in Sausalito, you can take a ferry to return to San Francisco on your own.Prices do not include the entry fee to Muir Woods National Monument.