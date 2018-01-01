Welcome to Mt Tamalpais State Park
Standing guard over Marin County, majestic Mt Tamalpais (Mt Tam) has breathtaking 360-degree views of ocean, bay and hills rolling into the distance. The rich, natural beauty of the 2572ft mountain and its surrounding area is inspiring – especially considering it lies within an hour’s drive from one of the state’s largest metropolitan areas.
Mt Tamalpais State Park was formed in 1930, partly from land donated by congressman and naturalist William Kent (who also donated the land that became Muir Woods National Monument in 1907). Its 6300 acres are home to deer, foxes, bobcats and 60 miles of hiking and mountain-biking trails.