Along Cannery Row, stop at Steinbeck Plaza to soak up bay views and snap a photo of yourself with a bronze bust of the famous writer.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • MONTEREY, CA - APRIL10: The exterior of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, located at Cannery Row two hours south of San Francisco, is viewed on April 10, 2018, in Monterey, California. An estimated 15 million domestic and international travelers visit California each year generating more than $100 billion in revenue and creating more than one million jobs in the arts, entertainment, recreation, food service and accomodations sectors. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

    Monterey Bay Aquarium

    0.23 MILES

    Monterey is practically synonymous with its world-class aquarium overlooking Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which protects dense kelp forests and…

  • Pfeiffer State Beach

    Pfeiffer Beach

    26.44 MILES

    Pfeiffer Beach is at the heart of what Big Sur is all about – splendid, unusual scenery that's inspired generations of artists, writers, and travelers…

  • Train tracks in Santa Cruz, California, USA.

    Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

    24.93 MILES

    The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been an Americana classic like few others for over a century. Now as in 1907 when the amusement park first opened, the…

  • Point Lobos State Reserve near Carmel, CA

    Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

    7.18 MILES

    They bark, they laze and bathe and they’re fun to watch – sea lions are the stars in this state park some 4 miles south of Carmel, along with the…

  • Portrait of John Steinbeck inside the lobby of the National Steinbeck Center in downtown Salinas. The spinach scare is only the latest bad news for Salinas. The biggest city in Monterey County was so broke it nearly shut its libraries two years ago. It s also the least affordable city in the U.S., with the biggest gap between wages and home prices. (Photo by Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

    National Steinbeck Center

    14.22 MILES

    This museum will interest almost anyone, even if you don't know anything about Salinas’ Nobel Prize–winning native son, John Steinbeck (1902–68), a…

  • USA, California, Pacific Coast, National Scenic Byway, Big Sur, Point Sur State Historic Park, View to Point Sur Lighthouse

    Point Sur State Historic Park

    21.11 MILES

    A little over 6 miles south of Bixby Bridge, Point Sur rises like a velvety green fortress out of the sea. It looks like an island, but is actually…

  • Gray Whale Display Skeleton

    Seymour Marine Discovery Center

    24.77 MILES

    This educational center is part of UCSC’s Long Marine Laboratory. Interactive natural-science exhibits include tidal touch pools and aquariums, while…

  • Father Junipero Serra Founded The Carmel Mission With The Help Of The Local Indian Population, Carmel, California. (Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Mission San Carlos Borromeo de Carmelo

    5.12 MILES

    Carmel's strikingly beautiful mission is an oasis of solemnity with flowering gardens and a thick-walled basilica filled with Spanish Colonial art and…

Nearby Monterey attractions

1. Cannery Row

0.05 MILES

John Steinbeck’s novel Cannery Row immortalized the sardine-canning business that was Monterey’s lifeblood for the first half of the 20th century. A…

2. Cannery Workers Shacks

0.16 MILES

The trio of tiny original one-room cabins where cannery workers shacked up provides a sobering reminder of the hard lives led by Filipino, Japanese,…

3. Monterey Bay Aquarium

0.23 MILES

Monterey is practically synonymous with its world-class aquarium overlooking Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which protects dense kelp forests and…

4. Presidio of Monterey Museum

0.64 MILES

On the grounds of the original Spanish fort, this specialized museum (of interest only to history buffs) looks at Monterey’s history from a military…

5. Old Whaling Station

0.85 MILES

Open to the public, this fine adobe structure was originally built in 1847 by Scottish settler, David Wight.

6. California's First Theater

0.89 MILES

Originally built as a lodging house and tavern in 1847, and used as a theater from 1850, this building is currently closed for renovation.

7. Custom House

0.9 MILES

In 1822, a newly independent Mexico ended the Spanish trade monopoly and stipulated that any traders bringing goods to Alta (Upper) California must first…

8. Monterey State Historic Park

0.93 MILES

Old Monterey is home to an extraordinary assemblage of 19th-century brick and adobe buildings administered as a state park and linked by a 2-mile self…