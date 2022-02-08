North America’s second-oldest lake is 70 sq miles, and a quiet and mysterious expanse of deep blue water. The glassy surface reflects jagged Sierra peaks,…
Mono Lake Region
The spine of the Mono Lake region, Hwy 395, has turnoffs into the mountains to the west or the high desert to the east. No matter which direction you choose, Mono Lake's unique and almost meditative profile beckons. For a time warp back to the gold-rush era, swing by Bodie, one of the West’s most authentic and best-preserved ghost towns. Virginia Lakes and Lundy Lake provide quick access to backcountry wilderness trails, as does the June Lake area. Even the drives here are magnificent, passing through deep canyons with steep mountain slopes rising ahead.
Explore Mono Lake Region
- Mono Lake
North America’s second-oldest lake is 70 sq miles, and a quiet and mysterious expanse of deep blue water. The glassy surface reflects jagged Sierra peaks,…
- Bodie State Historic Park
At Bodie State Historic Park, a gold-rush ghost town is preserved in a state of 'arrested decay.' Weathered buildings sit frozen in time on a dusty,…
- SSouth Tufa
Peculiar-shaped tufa spires ring the shimmering Mono Lake, but the biggest grove is on the southern rim, with a mile-long interpretive trail. The bizarre…
- HHumboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
At 6.3 million acres, this is the largest national forest in the lower 48 states. Most of it is in Nevada, with a small portion around Bridgeport in…
- HHoover Wilderness
Constituting 128,000 acres of backcountry paradise, Hoover includes the Virginia Lakes, Lundy Lake and high peaks to the west bordering Yosemite National…
- BBuckeye Hot Spring
A stroll down a hillside brings you to this out-of-the-way (though it can still get crowded) hot spring. Water emerges piping hot and cools as it trickles…
- PPanum Crater
Rising above the southern shore of Mono Lake, Panum Crater is the youngest (about 640 years old), smallest and most accessible of the craters that string…
- BBlack Point Fissures
On the north shore of Mono Lake are the Black Point Fissures, narrow crags that opened when a lava mass cooled and contracted about 13,000 years ago…
- NNavy Beach
The best place for swimming in Mono Lake is at Navy Beach. It’s also the best place to put in canoes or kayaks.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Mono Lake Region.
See
Mono Lake
North America’s second-oldest lake is 70 sq miles, and a quiet and mysterious expanse of deep blue water. The glassy surface reflects jagged Sierra peaks,…
See
Bodie State Historic Park
At Bodie State Historic Park, a gold-rush ghost town is preserved in a state of 'arrested decay.' Weathered buildings sit frozen in time on a dusty,…
See
South Tufa
Peculiar-shaped tufa spires ring the shimmering Mono Lake, but the biggest grove is on the southern rim, with a mile-long interpretive trail. The bizarre…
See
Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
At 6.3 million acres, this is the largest national forest in the lower 48 states. Most of it is in Nevada, with a small portion around Bridgeport in…
See
Hoover Wilderness
Constituting 128,000 acres of backcountry paradise, Hoover includes the Virginia Lakes, Lundy Lake and high peaks to the west bordering Yosemite National…
See
Buckeye Hot Spring
A stroll down a hillside brings you to this out-of-the-way (though it can still get crowded) hot spring. Water emerges piping hot and cools as it trickles…
See
Panum Crater
Rising above the southern shore of Mono Lake, Panum Crater is the youngest (about 640 years old), smallest and most accessible of the craters that string…
See
Black Point Fissures
On the north shore of Mono Lake are the Black Point Fissures, narrow crags that opened when a lava mass cooled and contracted about 13,000 years ago…
See
Navy Beach
The best place for swimming in Mono Lake is at Navy Beach. It’s also the best place to put in canoes or kayaks.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Mono Lake Region
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.