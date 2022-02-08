The spine of the Mono Lake region, Hwy 395, has turnoffs into the mountains to the west or the high desert to the east. No matter which direction you choose, Mono Lake's unique and almost meditative profile beckons. For a time warp back to the gold-rush era, swing by Bodie, one of the West’s most authentic and best-preserved ghost towns. Virginia Lakes and Lundy Lake provide quick access to backcountry wilderness trails, as does the June Lake area. Even the drives here are magnificent, passing through deep canyons with steep mountain slopes rising ahead.