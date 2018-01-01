YOSEMITE VALLEY LODGE, GLACIER POINT TOUR & TRANSPORTATION FROM SAN FRANCISCO

Leaving San Francisco around 6:30 you board the AMTRAK train in Emeryville reaching Merced by 10:30 to connect with YARTS bus arriving Yosemite Valley Lodge by 1:15. Coming on Highway 140 through El Portal past Arch Rock Entrance you see the cliffs on both sides of the Merced River Canyon. Crossing the river going on South Side Road Bridal Veil Fall and Leaning Tower are visible. Looming across the Valley is the huge El Capitan monolith. Driving further you see Cathedral Rocks, Sentinel Rock, Half Dome and Clouds Rest. Yosemite Falls is seen on the left and past Yosemite Chapel crossing the Sentinel Bridge you see the iconic Half Dome. Entering the Village the bus makes a short stop at the Visitor Center to see Ansel Adams Gallery, Yosemite Theater, American Indian village of The Ahwahnee and Yosemite Falls. Shuttle service has two loops, one going east towards Half Dome Village, Happy Isles and Mirror Lake. The second one goes west towards Yosemite Falls and Yosemite Valley Lodge. It is easy to spend five hours visiting all the Valley highlights. No strenuous hiking. You can take a short walk for about thirty minutes from Visitor Center area to Yosemite Falls and Yosemite Valley Lodge. *This tour package includes 2 hour Valley Floor tour with Tunnel view on Day 2 (November to late May) or 4 hour Glacier Point tour (June to October). On the way back on North Side Drive you are below Three Brothers and El Capitan. Visible at the bend in Merced river are Cathedral Rocks and a view of the Valley in the back. Soon you see where the glacier stopped and the valley got filled in, past that the rocks and down the river. The YARTS bus comes to Merced in time to connect with AMTRAK train going to Emeyrville. Motor coach or transfer car takes you across Oakland Bay Bridge to San Francisco.