Mariposa's past comes alive, well, as much as possible considering the fairly fusty objects displayed in this museum. Menus, logbooks, train tickets, photos and so on are organized in small diorama-style rooms to tell the stories of specific historical epochs or people. Some gems, like actual gold-miners' letters, can be found if you have the time.

Several period buildings and a Yosemite Miwok bark house can be visited on the museum grounds.