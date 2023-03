Rock hounds should drive to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 2 miles south of town on Hwy 49, to see the 13lb ‘Fricot Nugget’ (the largest crystallized gold specimen from the California gold-rush era, dating back to 1864) and other gems and machinery at the California State Mining & Mineral Museum. There is also a very cool exhibit on glow-in-the-dark minerals.