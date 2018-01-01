Sausalito, Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands Walking Tour

We meet at 10:30AM at the Sausalito ferry landing in charming downtown Sausalito before heading out on our walk to the Golden Gate Bridge. I to Fort Baker, a former military base at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge. Heading toward the bridge along the water's edge we enjoy a unique and commanding view of the Bridge's North Tower and wind beneath the bridge following a car-free road. A short trail brings us to a spectacular overlook high above the bridge deck and the mouth of the Golden Gate. On clear days you will enjoy vistas of the City, San Francisco Bay, the Marin Headlands, and you may even get a glimpse of the Farallon Islands on the horizon. On foggy days, the span is shrouded in moody ocean mists. We retrace our steps back to bridge level where, if you wish, you can head across the Golden Gate Bridge on your own (1.7 miles) to San Francisco, or loop with your guide back to the Sausalito Ferry Terminal, where you can either quickly return on the ferry back to San Francisco, or explore Sausalito and catch a later ferry back to the City. Please note this important information:If leaving from San Francisco, you will need to take the 10AM Sausalito Ferry, which departs from the San Francisco Ferry Building at the foot of Market St.Return Ferry Times: 1:55PM / 3:20PM / 4:45PM Sausalito Ferry Fare: $10.75 one-way