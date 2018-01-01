Welcome to Marin County
Geographically, Marin County is a near mirror image of San Francisco. It’s a south-pointing peninsula that nearly touches the north-pointing tip of the city, and is surrounded by ocean and bay. But Marin is wilder, greener and more mountainous. Redwoods grow on the coast side of the hills, surf crashes against cliffs, and hiking and cycling trails crisscross blessedly scenic Point Reyes, Muir Woods and Mt Tamalpais. Nature is what makes Marin County such an excellent day trip or weekend escape from San Francisco.
Top experiences in Marin County
Marin County activities
Woods and Wine: Half Day Sonoma Wine Tour plus Muir Woods National Monument
Spend a day you'll never forget when you combine two unique California experiences in one tour. View some of the world's tallest trees in Muir Woods in the morning and then visit the world famous Northern California Wine Country in the afternoon.First stop is Muir Woods: home to the Coast Redwoods, some of the world's tallest trees in the world. With maps in hand, take a short walk through these spectacular woods and enjoy the immense natural beauty. Set aside in 1908 as a federally protected area, Muir Woods National Monument is the only surviving stand of Old Growth Forest in the Bay Area today. After leaving Muir Woods, the tour heads to Sausalito, a charming city in Marin County. You will be given some time to explore this picturesque city with stunning views of the Bay.Your tour will continue north to the famous Wine Country for an afternoon of wine tasting. Sonoma Valley is one of the most prized wine regions of Northern California. You will visit two wineries, where you’ll enjoy guided wine tasting. Learn how to taste the wine, or if that is something you’ve known for years, just savor the exclusive wines you’ll be offered. One tasting fee is included in the price, as well as a complimentary bottle of water and a chocolate.You tour will be aboard a minibus and group sizes are rather small, allowing for a comfortable and relaxing experience.
Sausalito Food and Wine Tour
All food and wine is included depending on which option you select. Stay in each location 10-30 minutes depending on the presentation. Highlights of the 3.5 hour Sausalito Food and Wine Tour include: Visiting up to seven top restaurants and boutiques for chocolate and wine Guided experience of sampling contrasting flavors from Sausalito's best restaurants Exploring and learning about the rich history of Sausalito Experiencing Sausalito's extraordinary views of San Francisco, the bridges and beyond. Compelling photo opportunities Meander Bridgeway and enjoy tidbits of food, wine and history. Let knowledgeable “gourmet guides” show you where to eat when in Sausalito. Participating tour partners include: The Trident Copita Sushi Ran Poggio Madrigal Family Winery The Barrel House Chocolate Just across from San Francisco, come explore magical Sausalito as only an insider could show you. You have the option to purchase ferry tickets from San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf for your convenience when purchasing your ticket today.
Private SFO Airport Transfer from Marin
We provide clients with a luxury travel experience to and from San Francisco International Airport. You will experience great limo service with reliability, punctuality, competitive rates and safety. Your chauffeur will monitor the status of your flight and adjust pickup accordingly. Expect a VIP experience! We offer drop-off and pick-up service from select locations in Marin County. Our SFO airport transfer service is affordable and available 24/7, so you can be certain that we will take care of your car transportation needs day or night.Drop off/Pick-up cities include: Sausalito, Tiburon, Mill Valley, San Rafael, Larkspur, and Corte Madera
Sausalito, Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands Walking Tour
We meet at 10:30AM at the Sausalito ferry landing in charming downtown Sausalito before heading out on our walk to the Golden Gate Bridge. I to Fort Baker, a former military base at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge. Heading toward the bridge along the water's edge we enjoy a unique and commanding view of the Bridge's North Tower and wind beneath the bridge following a car-free road. A short trail brings us to a spectacular overlook high above the bridge deck and the mouth of the Golden Gate. On clear days you will enjoy vistas of the City, San Francisco Bay, the Marin Headlands, and you may even get a glimpse of the Farallon Islands on the horizon. On foggy days, the span is shrouded in moody ocean mists. We retrace our steps back to bridge level where, if you wish, you can head across the Golden Gate Bridge on your own (1.7 miles) to San Francisco, or loop with your guide back to the Sausalito Ferry Terminal, where you can either quickly return on the ferry back to San Francisco, or explore Sausalito and catch a later ferry back to the City. Please note this important information:If leaving from San Francisco, you will need to take the 10AM Sausalito Ferry, which departs from the San Francisco Ferry Building at the foot of Market St.Return Ferry Times: 1:55PM / 3:20PM / 4:45PM Sausalito Ferry Fare: $10.75 one-way
San Francisco Bay Friday Sunset Sail
Watch the sunset and enjoy the San Francisco Bay's landmark sites (including Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island, Chrissy Field, Fort Mason, Fisherman's Wharf, Coit Tower and the Bay Bridge) from the special vantage of the water.The schooner Freda B is located in downtown Sausalito, walking distance to many great local Sausalito restaurants! Please arrive early. Parking is available in Sausalito Municipal lots ($1-$3 per hour, free after 6pm). Sailing is weather dependent, though can be done in the cold, wind, fog and drizzle. Even on a sunny day, be sure to bring a jacket! On occasion, a trip will need to rescheduled due to extreme weather. If this is necessary, you will be notified within at least 24-hours of the scheduled sail and be offered a reschedule. Your Captain monitors the most sophisticated weather channels and makes every effort to bring you information in the timeliest manner.
Saturday Sunset Sail on the San Francisco Bay
Watch the sunset and enjoy the San Francisco Bay's landmark sites (including Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island, Chrissy Field, Fort Mason, Fisherman's Wharf, Coit Tower and the Bay Bridge) from the special vantage of the water.The schooner Freda B is located in downtown Sausalito, walking distance to many great local Sausalito restaurants! Please arrive early. Parking is available in Sausalito Municipal lots ($1-$3 per hour, free after 6pm). Sailing is weather dependent. We sail in most weather, including cold, wind, fog and drizzle. Even on a sunny day, be sure to bring a jacket! On occasion we will need to reschedule a sail due to extreme weather. If this is necessary, you will be notified within at least 24 hours of the scheduled sail and be offered a reschedule. Our Captains monitor the most sophisticated weather channels and make every effort to bring you information in the timeliest manner.