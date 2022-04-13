LA loves its Dodgers, and the team's ballpark (circa 1962) is one of Major League Baseball’s most classic and most beautiful. It's best experienced at a…
Silver Lake & Echo Park
Pimped with stencil art, inked skin and skinny jeans, Silver Lake and Echo Park are the epicenter of LA hipsterdom. Silver Lake is the more upwardly mobile of the pair, home to revitalized modernist homes, sharing-plate menus and obscure fashion labels on boutique racks. To the southeast lies grittier Echo Park, one of LA's oldest neighborhoods. Despite its own ongoing gentrification, it continues to offer a contrasting jumble of rickety homes, Mexican panderias (bakeries), indie rock bars, vintage stores, design-literate coffee shops and the serenity of its namesake lake, featured in Polanski’s Chinatown.
- Dodger Stadium
LA loves its Dodgers, and the team's ballpark (circa 1962) is one of Major League Baseball’s most classic and most beautiful. It's best experienced at a…
- EEcho Park Lake
Surrounded by shingled craftsmen homes that rise with the steep streets and looming hills to the north, and blessed with keyhole Downtown views to the…
- NNeutra VDL House
Built in 1932, burnt to a crisp in 1963 then subsequently rebuilt, the light-washed former home and laboratory of modernist architect Richard Neutra is a…
- IIAm8Bit
When production company IAm8Bit isn't producing crazy, creative launches and events, it's curating equally out-of-the-box, multimedia exhibits. Past shows…
- TTom of Finland House
This craftsman cottage was once home to artist Touko Laaksonen (aka Tom of Finland), internationally renowned for his illustrations of well-endowed,…
