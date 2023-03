One of the original chain of Spanish missions, Mission San Fernando dates from 1797, and the rambling grounds include the original 1822 convento, with its 4ft-thick adobe walls and Roman arches showing construction of the time (and enclosing the only known remaining mission wine cellar). There's also a historical museum, replicated church and many gardens.

The gift shop sells saint-themed figurines and medallions, wrought-iron crosses and greeting cards.