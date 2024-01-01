Villanueva State Park

This pretty state park, about 35 miles south of Las Vegas via I-25 and Hwy 3, lies in a red rock canyon on the Rio Pecos valley. A small visitor center and self-guided trails explain the area's history: this was once a main travel route for Native Americans and, in the 1500s, for the Spanish conquistadors. A campground (tent/RV sites $10/14) is open year-round.