Villanueva State Park

New Mexico

This pretty state park, about 35 miles south of Las Vegas via I-25 and Hwy 3, lies in a red rock canyon on the Rio Pecos valley. A small visitor center and self-guided trails explain the area's history: this was once a main travel route for Native Americans and, in the 1500s, for the Spanish conquistadors. A campground (tent/RV sites $10/14) is open year-round.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pecos National Historical Park

    Pecos National Historical Park

    27.94 MILES

    When the Spanish first reached Pecos Pueblo, they found a five-story, 700-room structure that was a major center for trade between the Pueblo peoples and…

  • Las Vegas National Wildlife Refuge

    Las Vegas National Wildlife Refuge

    22.87 MILES

    Five miles southeast of Las Vegas via Hwys 104 and 281, this nearly 14-sq-mile refuge has marshes, woodlands and grasslands to which upwards of 250 bird…

  • Santa Fe Trail Interpretive Center

    Santa Fe Trail Interpretive Center

    25.03 MILES

    Enthusiastic local historians curate a collection of old photos and artifacts from Las Vegas' heyday as a rough-and-tumble trading post on the Santa Fe…

  • Storrie Lake State Park

    Storrie Lake State Park

    29.16 MILES

    Just north of Las Vegas is this large lake, a popular destination for windsurfing and fishing. Camping here (tent site $8, RV sites $10 to $14) is just so…

  • Villanueva & San Miguel

    Villanueva & San Miguel

    1.22 MILES

    Along Hwy 3, are the Spanish colonial villages of Villanueva and San Miguel, which has a fine church, built in 1805.

