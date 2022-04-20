Mark Read

Healdsburg

Without a doubt, the hippest and most sophisticated town in Sonoma, this once sleepy farming village has come to life with amazing restaurants, wonderful shops and tasting rooms, and plenty of glitz and glamour.

It all radiates out from Healdsburg Plaza, the town’s sun-dappled central square (bordered by Healdsburg Ave and Center, Matheson and Plaza Sts).

Traffic grinds to a halt on summer weekends, when second-home-owners and tourists jam downtown. Old-timers aren’t happy with the Napa-style gentrification but at least Healdsburg retains its historic look, if not its once-quiet summers. It’s best visited weekdays when you can stroll tree-lined streets, sample locavore cooking and soak up the NorCal flavor.

Explore Healdsburg

  • S

    Saturday Market

    Healdsburg's downtown farmers market comes to life every weekend in the summer, bringing in farmers from across the county, plenty of vendors and small…

  • L

    Locals Tasting Room

    Eight miles north of Healdsburg, tiny Geyserville is home to this indie tasting room, which represents 10 small-production wineries with free tastings.

  • T

    Tuesday Market

    Healdsburg's weekday farmers market is held on Tuesdays.

  • L

    Lake Sonoma Recreation Area

    Cut from the Sonoma foothills, this recreation area has great boating and miles of shoreline to explore. There's good hiking and mountain biking here. It…

  • H

    Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach

    You can swim at this in-town beach between July and early September – lifeguards are on duty summer weekends. The fastidious can confirm current water…

  • H

    Healdsburg Museum

    Rotating exhibits include compelling installations on northern Sonoma County history, with an emphasis on Healdsburg. Pick up the walking-tour pamphlet.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Healdsburg.

  • See

    Saturday Market

    Healdsburg's downtown farmers market comes to life every weekend in the summer, bringing in farmers from across the county, plenty of vendors and small…

  • See

    Locals Tasting Room

    Eight miles north of Healdsburg, tiny Geyserville is home to this indie tasting room, which represents 10 small-production wineries with free tastings.

  • See

    Tuesday Market

    Healdsburg's weekday farmers market is held on Tuesdays.

  • See

    Lake Sonoma Recreation Area

    Cut from the Sonoma foothills, this recreation area has great boating and miles of shoreline to explore. There's good hiking and mountain biking here. It…

  • See

    Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach

    You can swim at this in-town beach between July and early September – lifeguards are on duty summer weekends. The fastidious can confirm current water…

  • See

    Healdsburg Museum

    Rotating exhibits include compelling installations on northern Sonoma County history, with an emphasis on Healdsburg. Pick up the walking-tour pamphlet.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Healdsburg

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.