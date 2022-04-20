Without a doubt, the hippest and most sophisticated town in Sonoma, this once sleepy farming village has come to life with amazing restaurants, wonderful shops and tasting rooms, and plenty of glitz and glamour.

It all radiates out from Healdsburg Plaza, the town’s sun-dappled central square (bordered by Healdsburg Ave and Center, Matheson and Plaza Sts).

Traffic grinds to a halt on summer weekends, when second-home-owners and tourists jam downtown. Old-timers aren’t happy with the Napa-style gentrification but at least Healdsburg retains its historic look, if not its once-quiet summers. It’s best visited weekdays when you can stroll tree-lined streets, sample locavore cooking and soak up the NorCal flavor.