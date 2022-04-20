Healdsburg's downtown farmers market comes to life every weekend in the summer, bringing in farmers from across the county, plenty of vendors and small…
Healdsburg
Without a doubt, the hippest and most sophisticated town in Sonoma, this once sleepy farming village has come to life with amazing restaurants, wonderful shops and tasting rooms, and plenty of glitz and glamour.
It all radiates out from Healdsburg Plaza, the town’s sun-dappled central square (bordered by Healdsburg Ave and Center, Matheson and Plaza Sts).
Traffic grinds to a halt on summer weekends, when second-home-owners and tourists jam downtown. Old-timers aren’t happy with the Napa-style gentrification but at least Healdsburg retains its historic look, if not its once-quiet summers. It’s best visited weekdays when you can stroll tree-lined streets, sample locavore cooking and soak up the NorCal flavor.
- SSaturday Market
Healdsburg's downtown farmers market comes to life every weekend in the summer, bringing in farmers from across the county, plenty of vendors and small…
- LLocals Tasting Room
Eight miles north of Healdsburg, tiny Geyserville is home to this indie tasting room, which represents 10 small-production wineries with free tastings.
- TTuesday Market
Healdsburg's weekday farmers market is held on Tuesdays.
- LLake Sonoma Recreation Area
Cut from the Sonoma foothills, this recreation area has great boating and miles of shoreline to explore. There's good hiking and mountain biking here. It…
- HHealdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach
You can swim at this in-town beach between July and early September – lifeguards are on duty summer weekends. The fastidious can confirm current water…
- HHealdsburg Museum
Rotating exhibits include compelling installations on northern Sonoma County history, with an emphasis on Healdsburg. Pick up the walking-tour pamphlet.
- HHealdsburg Public Library
Wine Country’s leading oenology-reference library.
