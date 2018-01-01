Welcome to Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay spreads out along Hwy 1/Cabrillo Hwy, but despite development, it’s still relatively small. Downtown, the main drag is a five-block stretch of Main St lined with art galleries, antiques shops, cafes and restaurants. For aquatic pursuits and seafood restaurants, detour to Pillar Point Harbor, about 4 miles northwest of downtown, off Hwy 1.
Top experiences in Half Moon Bay
Amazing hotels and hostels
Half Moon Bay activities
Monterey & Carmel Explorer with optional Aquarium
The Monterey & Carmel Explorer Tour will take you along California's Pacific Coast on your way to historic Monterey & picturesque Carmel-by-the-Sea along with a drive through Pacific Grove in between. Monterey Bay has great geologic and biological significance: it has an incredible abundance of sea life just offshore in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which borders 276 miles of California’s spectacular coastline. Monterey Bay was the site of the first Europeans to visit the land that became California. Several waves of industrial scale whaling and fishing exploited the bounty of the huge undersea trench offshore. John Steinbeck (Grapes of Wrath) grew up in Salinas and spent much of his creative effort writing about the Monterey area. Two of his books are Tortilla Flat and Cannery Row. You’ll start the day traveling south on the famous Pacific Coast Highway, California Highway 1 (fog permitting). After an optional stop in Santa Cruz, a rest break, and optional photo stops along the way, you will set foot on Monterey’s famous Cannery Row for a chance to stroll among the shops and grab a fresh seafood lunch. If you bring your own lunch, you might be able to squeeze in a short trip to the world famous Monterey Aquarium (admission not included). After lunch, you will follow the coast through the beautiful little town of Pacific Grove on the way to the 17-Mile Drive. This famous road winds its way between magnificent homes and the spectacular coastline, between the greens and tees of world famous golf courses like Spyglass Hill, and among the last remaining forest of a rare species of trees, the Monterey Cypress, which is sculpted by relentless pacific breezes into fanciful shapes. The Lone Cypress is a very poignant example of one of these hardy trees hanging on to life (with the help of human engineering) in a seemingly impossible location. The drive finishes up at the Pebble Beach Village, where you can visit the Pro Shop and see the famous 18th Green. When you’ve paid that much for green fees, you don’t quit at sundown on the 16th hole! Upon arrival in the enchanted town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, you can explore the boutique shops on Ocean Avenue or be dazzled by the white sandy beach. If there is time and interest, we can visit the historic Carmel Mission as a last stop. This tour also has optional short stops in Half Moon Bay or Santa Cruz. Don’t forget this is a semi-private tour, meaning that the itinerary can be customized to your own interests. Come and join our Monterey & Carmel Explorer Tour now for an exquisite experience.
Silicon Valley Tech Tour
Want to see where it all began? Let us take you back in time while driving you into the future for a day tour of Silicon Valley. We'll start the day with a visit to the world-famous Apple campus and then off to the Computer History Museum where you'll get a chance to see some of the first mega-computers and commercially-produced machines. Next up, take a selfie in front of the Google Campus and shop at the company’s gift shop, then head over to Palo Alto for lunch, and check-in at Facebook in the afternoon before “commuting” back to San Francisco.
Monterey Bay Coastal Day Trip from San Francisco with Driver
Upon arrival for pickup, a formally dressed chauffeur will greet you and your group. Board into a black luxury sedan or Sport Utility Vehicle. Departure from San Francisco will be anywhere from 8:30-9:00am. 8:40am or 9:00am-11:00am: Scenic drive from San Francisco to Monterey Bay11:00am-12:00pm: Santa Cruz Beach BoardwalkGuests will be able to wander around the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and see the oldest theme park in California, by the sea.12:00pm-12:20pm: Scenic drive from Santa Cruz to Cannery Row, Monterey12:30pm-2:45pm: Monterey Bay Cannery Row & lunchMonterey Bay Aquarium, whale watching sites and great restaurants await guests for the main portion of the tour.2:45pm-3:20pm: Scenic drive to Carmel By The Sea3:20pm-4:30pm: Carmel By The SeaGuests get to walk through the lively downtown, down to the beach at the bottom of the main strip.4:30pm-6:30pm: Scenic drive back to San Francisco by way of Highway 1, along the coast.On the drive back to San Francisco, guests will navigate through major landmarks, such as Moss Landing, Pescadero, Half Moon Bay, Mavericks in Princeton By The Sea and more.If guests choose to build their own tour, they are more than welcome to choose from a list of destinations along the coast they wish to visit within the allotted time available.(Time extended over the 9 hours will be $60/hr for a sedan, $75 for an SUV)Here are some of the locations you can visit: Santa Cruz Boardwalk Monterey Cannery Row Monterey Bay Aquarium Carmel Chateau Julien Winery Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay Burrell School Winery, Scotts Valley 17 Mile Drive, Monterey Pebble Beach Golf resort, Monterey Pescadero Moss Landing
U-Fly SkyTour of San Francisco
Your 50-minute flight starts at San Carlos Airport, located south of San Francisco. Check in with the flight team and meet your pilot who will assist you in flying the airplane. After a brief safety orientation, you and an accompanying passenger will climb aboard the Cessna or Piper aircraft, depending on availability, and take off on your high-flying adventure among the clouds. Each passenger is provided with a headset and radio in order to hear your pilot's instructions and commentary clearly throughout the trip. As you safely reach an altitude of about 1,500 feet, pass over the picturesque town of Half Moon Bay, whose fertile farms and crescent bay host the world-famous Mavericks surfing competition each winter. Head north toward the City by the Bay and be treated to incredible views of dramatic cliffs and rolling hills as you pass by the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, Angel Island, and the skyscrapers of downtown San Francisco. After circling the city to appreciate the stunning scenery below, head back to San Carlos where you will safely land your plane and disembark.
California Route 1 By E-Bike Day Tour
This tour begins in Half Moon Bay at 10 a.m. and heads south following Highway 1 to Pescadero. We will see plenty of great views, wildlife and country farms. We will also stop for lunch at Pescadero before heading back through the back roads of the California coastal hills. This tour is ideal for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders who want to see something that most tourists will never get to see. We really get to explore this wonderful countryside only minutes away from San Francisco.What's Included* a High Quality ebike* a Helmet* a Lunch* Water and snacks* a Professional Guide* Basic bike maintenance during trip
California Route 1 By E-Bike Two Day Tour
Starting in Half Moon Bay, this over night ebike tour starts ends in Santa Cruz and includes tent cabin accommodation and shuttle back from Santa Cruz. We explore the beaches, vistas, farms and back roads of the coast. It's 60 miles from start to finish. We'll make many stops along the way and ride at a leisurely pace. We stay the night in a beautiful resort nestled in the foothills of the Santa Cruz mountains with sweeping views of the ocean. If you have any questions, please contact us at +1-650-918-6259 or +1-415-580-1452.Includes High quality e-bike Helmet 1 night accommodations tent cabin Water & Snack Professional Guide