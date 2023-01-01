Forestiere Underground Gardens

If you see only one thing in Fresno, make it this intriguing historic landmark, two blocks east of Hwy 99. The gardens were built by Sicilian immigrant Baldassare Forestiere, who dug out some 70 acres beneath the hardpan soil to plant citrus trees, starting in 1906. This utterly fantastical accomplishment took 40 years to complete.

With a unique skylight system, Forestiere created a beautiful subterranean space for commercial crops and his own living quarters. The tunnel system includes bedrooms, a library, patios, grottos and a fish pond. Check the website for tour times.