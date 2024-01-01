Fresno Chaffee Zoo

San Joaquin Valley

LoginSave

This zoo, which began as a refuge for unwanted pets over 100 years ago, is now home to animals from around the globe, including elephants, tigers, lions and primates. Impressive facility upgrades and local taxpayer support have helped it become one of the most popular zoos in the nation.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Forestiere Underground Gardens

    Forestiere Underground Gardens

    4.99 MILES

    If you see only one thing in Fresno, make it this intriguing historic landmark, two blocks east of Hwy 99. The gardens were built by Sicilian immigrant…

  • Cedar View Winery

    Cedar View Winery

    20.52 MILES

    On the easternmost reaches of the Blossom Trail, Cedar View Winery is a comfy place to enjoy a glass of wine and Sierra views from the back patio. Known…

  • Roeding Park

    Roeding Park

    0.07 MILES

    Just east of Hwy 99, this large and shady park is home to the small Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Adjacent to it are Storyland, a kitschy children’s fairy-tale…

  • Tower Theatre

    Tower Theatre

    1.21 MILES

    Fresno’s Tower District began as a shopping mecca during the 1920s, gaining its name from the Tower Theatre, a beautiful 1939 art-deco movie house. The…

  • Organic Pastures

    Organic Pastures

    12.37 MILES

    This dairy offers raw milk and raw-milk products – sweet, creamy and totally unlike anything in the supermarket. Regular tours and a chance to camp with…

  • Fresno Art Museum

    Fresno Art Museum

    2.94 MILES

    This museum has rotating exhibits of contemporary art – including work by local artists – that are among the most intriguing in the valley.

  • Kingsburg Historical Park

    Kingsburg Historical Park

    22.53 MILES

    A small town's worth of historical structures, including a general store, schoolhouse and windmill, were relocated to this square on the east end of town…

  • Playland

    Playland

    0.2 MILES

    Classic kiddie rides and games including merry-go-rounds, bumper cars, roller coasters and more.

View more attractions

Nearby San Joaquin Valley attractions

1. Roeding Park

0.07 MILES

Just east of Hwy 99, this large and shady park is home to the small Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Adjacent to it are Storyland, a kitschy children’s fairy-tale…

2. Playland

0.2 MILES

Classic kiddie rides and games including merry-go-rounds, bumper cars, roller coasters and more.

3. Storyland

0.21 MILES

A kitschy children’s fairy-tale world dating from 1962.

4. Tower Theatre

1.21 MILES

Fresno’s Tower District began as a shopping mecca during the 1920s, gaining its name from the Tower Theatre, a beautiful 1939 art-deco movie house. The…

5. Fresno Art Museum

2.94 MILES

This museum has rotating exhibits of contemporary art – including work by local artists – that are among the most intriguing in the valley.

6. Forestiere Underground Gardens

4.99 MILES

If you see only one thing in Fresno, make it this intriguing historic landmark, two blocks east of Hwy 99. The gardens were built by Sicilian immigrant…

7. Woodward Park

7.7 MILES

The city's largest park has 300 acres of barbecue facilities, lakes and ponds, a Japanese garden (adult/child $5/1), and a huge amphitheater for…

8. Organic Pastures

12.37 MILES

This dairy offers raw milk and raw-milk products – sweet, creamy and totally unlike anything in the supermarket. Regular tours and a chance to camp with…