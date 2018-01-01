Welcome to Fresno
In recent years, Fresno's agriculture-based economy has suffered from catastrophic droughts and plummeting food prices. A local farm movement in the area seeks to revolutionize food production through organic, sustainable practices and fair wages. Fresno's proximity to these progressive farms has fostered a food renaissance. The produce and meat is the freshest you'll find anywhere. Fresno? Oh, Fresyes.
Like many valley towns, Fresno is home to diverse Hmong, Mexican, Chinese and Basque communities, which arrived in successive waves. The longstanding Armenian community is famously represented by author and playwright William Saroyan, who was born, lived and died in this city he loved.
