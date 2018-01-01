Yosemite and Glacier Point Tour from Los Angeles by Train

Hop on the Amtrak train from Los Angeles and enjoy the ride through California's great Central Valley, on the way to Fresno. Once there, check into your hotel and then take some free time, perhaps doing some gaming in the nearby casino or eating at one of the many fine restaurants in proximity to the hotel. In the morning, get shuttled to the natural wonderland known as Yosemite National Park. Pass through the small towns of Coarsegold and Oakhurst and then enter the park through the South Gate. Stop and get a great photo op of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, Yosemite Falls, and Yosemite’s high country. Because of the smaller vehicle you're being transported in, visit parts of the park that are normally off limits to tours. Take a short walk to Glacier Point to get a commanding view of Vernal Falls, Nevada Falls and the Merced River, among other sites. Once at Glacier Point, consider doing the optional hike on the 4-Mile Trail, an easy preamble, ending at Yosemite Lodge where you'll re-unite with the group. Take a break for lunch and then continue exploring enchanting Yosemite Valley, lingering in the meadows below El Capitan and then visiting the historic Wawona Hotel. After a day of discovering incredible Yosemite, head back to Fresno to catch the train to Los Angeles.