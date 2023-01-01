Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historic Park

The struggle for civil rights and women's equality is the focus of one of the East Bay's most significant historical sites. The visitor center has a small museum inside the historic Ford Building complex near the shipyards where women built warships during WWII to fight in the Pacific theater. Check online for a current calendar of educational programs and tours.

Don't miss a chance to talk with Ranger Betty Soskin, the USA's oldest national-park ranger, who as a young woman worked in Richmond during WWII and later became a political activist during the Civil Rights era. Other programs include meet-and-greets with real-life Rosie the Riveters and ranger-guided bus tours.