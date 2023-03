At the west end of University Ave is the marina, frequented by squawking seagulls, silent types fishing from the pier and, especially on windy weekends, families flying colorful kites. It offers sweeping waterfront views from paved walking, cycling and running paths.

The marina was originally built in the late 19th century, then replaced by a ferry pier in the 1920s (its unusual length dictated by the bay's extreme shallowness).