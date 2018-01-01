Welcome to East Bay
San Francisco Bridge-to-Bridge Cruise
Head to Fisherman's Wharf in the afternoon to board your cruise. Then, sit back and relax as your expert captain takes you along picturesque San Francisco Bay.Pass Alcatraz Island and soak up views of San Francisco’s stunning skyline, dotted with famous landmarks and attractions including Coit Tower, the Ferry Building, the iconic Transamerica Pyramid and the domed Palace of Fine Arts. Have your camera ready as you cruise under the world-famous Golden Gate Bridge, where the Pacific spills into San Francisco Bay. You’ll get unparalleled views from right underneath the bridge!You’ll also travel under the colossal Bay Bridge, linking San Francisco with Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. Admire Treasure Island and snap photos of AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. Throughout your cruise, audio commentary – available in 16 languages – teaches you interesting facts about how these bridges were built. You’ll also learn about San Francisco’s unique architecture, history, geology and culture. Your vessel features restrooms and indoor and outdoor seating. You’re free to bring your own lunch on board to enjoy while you take in the sights, and there is also a full bar and snacks available for purchase. And don't worry about San Francisco’s unpredictable weather -- this is an open ticket, valid for use on any day the cruise operates within one year of your booking date.
BART SFO Voucher
BART trains depart from the SFO International Terminal 3 to 4 times per hour to downtown San Francisco. The train stops at 4 downtown stations located near the Civic Center, Union Square, Moscone and Financial District hotels. Fisherman's Wharf hotels are a very short taxi ride from the Embarcadero station. This is the last station before the train goes under the San Francisco Bay to the East Bay and to cities like Berkeley, Oakland and beyond.Purchase a voucher redeemable for a $20 BART ticket. Your $20 BART ticket will have enough value for a round trip BART ride from SFO to Downtown San Francisco, Downtown Oakland or Downtown Berkeley, plus a small balance you can easily upgrade for round trip travel to East Bay destinations or for additional BART rides anywhere in the BART system. If you need to add more value to your BART ticket, you can do so at any BART station Ticket Vending Machine. Ticket Vending Machines accept cash as well as Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express. .
San Francisco Urban Hike: Hills and Hidden Gems
Meet your guide in front of the Castro Theatre at your selected departure time. Be sure to wear walking shoes or hiking boots and brace for trail dust on this moderate 5-mile (8-km) trek through central San Francisco.Following your expert guide, conquer the city’s famous hills starting with Kite Hill, a grassy knoll offering great views of the city. At the nearby Seward Street Slides, grab some cardboard and hop on for a fun ride down the curved cement slides. Entering a hidden eucalyptus forest, you'll forget you're in an urban city as you hike along the dirt trails behind Sutro Tower, an iconic 3-pronged antenna tower. Take an unmarked hiking trail to the summit of famous Twin Peaks, where you’ll be treated to a breathtaking panorama of San Francisco and the East Bay in the distance.Your next hilly adventure is Tank Hill, located 650 feet (198 km) in elevation, where you'll get a panoramic view of Golden Gate Park, the Golden Gate Bridge and Downtown San Francisco.Make you way back via the 211-step Pemberton Place Stairway, flanked by beautiful landscaping brimming with beautiful plants, trees and flowers such as azaleas and Japanese maples. By the end of your urban jungle hike, you’ll leave with a whole new appreciation for the beauty and diversity of San Francisco. You’ll end your tour back at the Castro Theatre.
American River Rafting Day Trip Adventure
The day begins with a pick-up from your lodging between 6 and 7 am. We head east across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, which offers great views of the San Francisco skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and the East Bay. We stop for a quick snack/breakfast in the Central Valley (not included). Famous for its rich volcanic soil, the Central Valley is a booming agricultural region known for almonds, grapes, tomatoes, peaches and strawberries. Then we continue our journey up through the cattle and horse ranching foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains to the American River. You will be given a short pre-trip briefing by your trip-leader, which will cover what to bring and what not to bring on the raft. You can ask lots of questions as well so you get a better understanding of what to expect on your rafting trip. Then you’ll be given a life jacket, helmet and paddle, and your guides will make sure your gear is a proper fit. They will then give you a detailed safety talk and show you how to sit in the raft and how to paddle. This South Fork rafting trip starts off with a slower pace consisting of mostly Class 1 and 2 rapids, great for warming up before getting into the bigger Class 3 whitewater. So sit back on the boat, enjoy and soak up the sun. After about an hour and half of mellow rafting and enjoying the scenery, it’s time to get fueled up with a hearty lunch. This yummy lunch includes several choices of meats, cheeses, vegetables, PB&J, finger food, condiments and cookies; you will definitely not go hungry. After lunch, it’s time to get back on the river! Sit up and lock your feet in as you enter the Gorge Section on the South Fork with all the big rapids. Soon you will be getting very wet, paddling as well as laughing your way down rapids like Fowler's Rock, Triple Threat, Satan’s Cesspool, Hospital Bar. The few hours of rafting after lunch go by fast as you paddle from one exciting rapid to another. After all the enjoyment of whitewater rafting your trip will culminate with your rafts entry onto Folsom Lake. The last few miles of flat water are made effortless, as the raft is towed out by a Honda Jet Ski! Back on land, you’ll dry off and hop back into the vehicle to head back to the city. The tour ends with a hotel drop off between 8:00 and 8:30 pm.
Best of Berkeley Gourmet Food Tour
Your tour departs from Shattuck Avenue in downtown Berkeley at your selected departure time. Conveniently located near the BART train station, Berkeley – considered by many as the birthplace of California cuisine – is easily accessible from San Francisco. On your 3-hour food tour, you’ll explore Berkeley’s North Shattuck district, known locally as the Gourmet Ghetto. This neighborhood is home to long-established culinary icons including Chez Panisse and The Cheeseboard Collective, as well as emerging edible enterprises such as The Local Butcher Shop.Your expert guide has tons of background knowledge and experience in the Bay Area culinary world, so you’ll enjoy informative and entertaining commentary about this East Bay city’s renowned food history and culture as you visit local hotspots. Indulge in homemade cupcakes at Love at First Bite Cupcakery & Bakery, beautiful gourmet chocolates at Alegio Chocolates, crispy potato puffs at Gregoire’s and pizza at The Cheeseboard Pizzeria. Sip tea at Imperial Tea Court, munch on meaty sandwiches at The Local Butcher Shop, and slurp homemade soups at SOOP in Epicurious Garden.Wash your food tastings down with a wine tasting at Vintage and some coffee at the original Peet’s Coffee & Tea, a West Coast coffee institution. You’ll meet and chat with owners, chefs and purveyors about this food-focused neighborhood and the city’s commitment to seasonal, organic, locally grown food and sustainable business practices. Your delicious gastronomic experience ends back at your original departure point.Please note: Places visited and tastings are subject to change depending upon availability.
Private Transfer: Hotel to Oakland International Airport
Getting to the airport can be a frustrating and stressful event. If simply dealing with traffic wasn’t enough, there’s also the chore of trying to find a parking spot at the airport. The whole process can be simplified by scheduling a private vehicle with a professional chauffeur. Just purchase, confirm, and meet the driver. It’s that simple. And with the choice of a 2-person hybrid, 3-person sedan, or a 6-passenger SUV, it’s easy to include friends, family, or even those co-workers joining in on a business trip. Service from any San Francisco, Oakland, or Berkeley accommodation to the Oakland International Airport is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so it doesn’t matter when the flight is leaving. This ultra-convenient form of transportation will always be ready to roll when the Oakland airport departures are.