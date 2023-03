The far-northwestern reaches of Death Valley cradle these spectacular dunes that, at up to 680ft high, are the tallest in California. It’s a tough slog to the top, but the views and a chance to hear the sands emanate a low booming 'singing' sound make it worth the effort. This is a delicate ecosystem – minimize your impact.

The dunes are about 50 miles from Big Pine on Hwy 395, 28 miles on paved and 22 miles on dirt road (high clearance recommended). Check road conditions before setting out.