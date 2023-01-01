To visit some of the earth's oldest living things, budget a half-day for the thrilling drive up to the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest. These otherworldly-looking trees are found above 10,000ft on the slopes of the parched White Mountains, where you'd think nothing could grow. The oldest tree Methuselah – is around 4700 years old. The area has picnic tables, trails and vault toilets, but no water. While the trails are open year-round, the roads are weather dependent.